Oleksandr Usyk's Manager Reveals Targeted Date And Location For Deontay Wilder Bout

Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent is yet to be confirmed, as the Ukrainian was sidelined with an injury following his July 2025 bout against Daniel Dubois. A fifth-round knockout over Dubois would make Usyk a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, while improving his record to 24-0.

Joseph Parker was the frontrunner for a meeting with Usyk, but instead faced Fabio Wardley in a title eliminator. As Wardley emerged the winner, he would later be promoted to full champion as Usyk vacated his WBO World Heavyweight title.

Despite Usyk being just one victory away from reclaiming his undisputed crown, it appears as if former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is in the sights of the modern great. Now, Usyk's manager has provided an update on the potential bout.

Egis Kilmas Reveals Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder Being Targeted For US Meeting

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Egis Klimas, long-term manager of Usyk, recently spoke to The National regarding a potential bout between his fighter and Deontay Wilder.

Wilder returned to action in June, where he was able to snap a two-fight losing streak against Tyrrel Herndon with a seventh-round knockout. Despite being 2-3 in his last five, 'The Bronze Bomber' could be set to take on Usyk next.

Klimas told The National that Usyk's next fight would likely not be in association with Riyadh Season, and that he is in negotiations with an unnamed American promoter.

In regard to Wilder as a potential opponent, Klimas could not confirm the bout was official, but did state his interest.

“It’s very likely [Usyk will face Wilder]. Because right now, we're working on it, and we're working on some multi-fight agreement for Oleksandr." Egis Klimas

IMAGO / PA Images

Klimas went on to say that they are aiming to make the fight in the opening quarter of 2026, with the bout taking place in the United States.

“As soon as we confirm that, we're going to jump in. Some talks are already going on with the team of Wilder. We're looking at Las Vegas or Los Angeles, and dates are the end of April, beginning of May."

Klimas added, "Wilder is one of the best names Oleksandr hasn't faced yet. He's still in good shape, and he's still a fighter, so he's interesting."

Deontay Wilder last competed for a world title in October 2021, when he faced Tyson Fury for the third time. The result would see Fury go 2-0-1 against Wilder, who suffered an 11th-round knockout loss.

The Latest Boxing News

Oleksandr Usyk Congratulates Naoya Inoue After Record-Setting Title Defense

Jim Lampley Drops Clear Message On Terence Crawford Retirement Rumors

Eddie Hearn Has Shock Reaction To Jake Paul’s Mom's Comments

Jake Paul Shares Motivational Health Update After Brutal Knockout