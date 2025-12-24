Joe Rogan Sends Jake Paul Chilling 5-Word Warning After Brutal Knockout

Jake Paul suffered the first stoppage defeat of his professional boxing career when Anthony Joshua knocked him out during their December 19 fight.

This outcome was not surprising for anybody who watches and understands boxing. However, the fact that Paul managed to last into the sixth round against Joshua, who had a remarkable skill, experience, and size advantage, was impressive.

What was also impressive was that Paul wasn't knocked out cold by the vicious straight right hand that Joshua landed on him. Joshua is one of the most powerful punchers in the world and has knocked out fighters who are much bigger than Paul in the past (such as former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou).

It must be noted that the punch did break Jake Paul's jaw in two places and required surgery, but he kept his wits about him even after suffering the defeat.

Joe Rogan Sounds Alarm on Jake Paul’s Boxing Career After Knockout

While the science of absorbing punches isn't exact, most believe that a fighter's "chin" (their capacity to take a punch without getting knocked out) diminishes relative to their age and how many punches they've taken in the past. One's chin diminishing also presumably correlates with brain damage.

Joe Rogan touched on this when speaking about the aftermath of Paul's knockout loss during a December 23 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Don't do this very long," Rogan said as advice for Paul.

"Because there's a price that you pay that is not worth it. It's not worth it. And that price is depression; deep depression. Severe brain imbalance that’s going to lead you to addiction. It leads so many people to impulsive behavior. So many people become gambling addicts, drug addicts, [and] alcoholics after their fighting career. You could only take so much.

"And that one that he got from Joshua, ooh," Rogan continued. "Say if you have a punch card, you have so many punches that you can get in your life — which I believe you do. I believe there's a certain number — that one was like 10 bunches. That was a lot of concussions in that one punch. That was real damage. If someone is breaking your jaw in two places, the inside of your f****** head, there's a lot of damage going in on there, too."

Paul would be wise to heed this warning from Rogan. But hanging up the gloves is easier said than done when you're earning about $50 million per fight.

Paul has since conveyed that he'll be taking some time off for his body to heal, but noted he won't retire after the loss.

