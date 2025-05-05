Rashidi Ellis Wants Brian Norman Fight Next
There was a time not that long ago when the speedy Rashidi Ellis was a highly regarded undercover prospect—the kind boxing heads followed closely.
Now, at 31, it’s increasingly a case of now or never for the fast-handed welterweight.
Ellis has only one loss, so it’s not unrealistic for him to call out some of the division’s big names. He’s slated to return in June at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in his native Massachusetts, against an opponent yet to be determined. It won’t be the marquee fight Ellis is looking for, but he hopes to land that opportunity later this year. In his last fight in February, Ellis earned the World Boxing Council USA Silver Welterweight title.
“Boots [Jaron Ennis], [Mario] Barrios, and [Brian] Norman,” Ellis said in an interview with YSM Sports Media when asked who he wants to fight next. “I definitely wanna fight Norman. Been wanted to fight Norman. That’s a very exciting fight.”
Ellis’ only loss came in 2023 to Roman Villa—a close contest that one judge scored a draw. Ellis survived two 12th round knockdowns in this fight. The hard-hitting Villa would go on to face Ennis, who stopped him.
Of the fighters Ellis is targeting, Brian Norman might be the most realistic option. An Ennis-Ellis clash would be more competitive, but it doesn’t seem likely in the near future. Ennis is evaluating options after his big win over Eimantas Stanionis last month and Ellis is one of many exciting American fighters below 160 lbs at present.
Barrios, meanwhile, appears to be on track to face Manny Pacquiao later this year in a WBC title fight.
Brian Norman is an exciting fighter, but doesn't have the ring experience of Ellis. A match-up with Ellis is the most likely path if Ellis hopes to secure a big fight in 2025.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Greatest Boxers Of All Time
Claressa Shields Reacts To Video Of Ryan Garcia Crying After Times Square Loss
Canelo Alvarez Could Be Boxing's First 'Billion Dollar' Fighter
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez After William Scull Fight: "It's Sad, It Really Is"