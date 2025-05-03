Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Greatest Boxers Of All Time
Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. He returns to action this weekend, taking on William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight championship. Alvarez previously won the undisputed title at 168 lbs and has the chance to do it again.
With a 62-2-2 record, Canelo has cemented himself as one of the best ever. He is presently the biggest draw in boxing and is a globally renowned superstar.
Alvarez has now named his top five greatest boxers of all time. Given the rich history of the sport, it's not easy to choose only five, but the Mexican has done just that. While not in any particular order, his first pick was a fighter who needs no introduction - the great Muhammad Ali.
Next up he named Sugar Ray Leonard. With a record of 36-3-1, Ray Leonard won world championships in five weight classes in a career that spanned between 1977 and 1997.
Alvarez's next pick was Sugar Ray Robinson. Ray Robinson fought close to 200 times in his professional career and had a record of 174-19-6, amassing over 100 knockout wins.
The next pick on Canelo Alvarez's list was his former opponent, Floyd Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0-0 record. Mayweather was a defensive master and one of the biggest draws the sport has ever seen.
Alvarez rounded out his list with Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves, Hagler had a pro record of 62-3-1 with 52 knockout wins.
Canelo Alvarez's best boxers ever:
- Muhammd Ali
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Floyd Mayweather
- Marvin Hagler
