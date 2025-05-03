Claressa Shields Reacts To Video Of Ryan Garcia Crying After Times Square Loss
The highly anticipated Times Square boxing event on May 2 has now come and gone. And while the overall spectacle was unprecedented and awesome to behold, the card ultimately did not come close to delivering in terms of the actual fight.
After two lackluster fights on the main card, the hope was that "King" Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero would save the show during their main event bout. And while this fight offered (slightly) more entertainment than the two previous ones, it was still a dud.
Romero ultimately secured an upset unanimous decision victory over Garcia, with the judges scoring it 115-112, 115-112, and 118-109. Romero's best moment came when he knocked Garcia down in the second round.
It was an extremely disappointing performance for Garcia. His own disappointment in the result was made apparent after a video of him crying in a van at the arena surfaced on social media and went viral.
Women's boxing pound-for-pound great Claressa Shields has been extremely critical of Ryan Garcia in the past, particularly regarding his testing positive for Ostarine on the night of his fight against Devin Haney last year.
However, it seems that even Shields has some empathy for this video of Garcia in a vulnerable moment, as she replied to the video of his crying with the caption, "Awww 🥺🥺🥺 why y’all record this lol 😂".
It will be interesting to see how Garcia's loss affects his expected rematch against Haney, especially after Haney's fight on Friday was the most boring of the bunch, despite him winning.
