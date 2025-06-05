Richardson Hitchins Says There's A 'Blueprint' For Terence Crawford To Beat Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will fight on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.
Canelo is massively experienced with a record of 63-2-2. His only two career losses have come against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. Mayweather beat a 23-year-old Canelo in 2013 while the Bivol defeat was at light heavyweight in 2022.
Richardson Hitchins has now answered whether Terence Crawford can implement the same game plan that Mayweather and Bivol used to beat Canelo. Hitchins, who fights George Kambosos Jr on June 14, thinks 'Bud' already knows what to do to get his hand raised.
Speaking to FightHype, he said:
I don't think he has to take the exact blueprint, because, you know, 'Bud' is a different type of fighter. But, I mean, obviously it is a way to beat Canelo. He has been beaten and he had draws. So, it's definitely a blueprint to beat Canelo. I feel like 'Bud' knows what he needs to do. 'Bud' is one of the smartest fighters that puts on a pair of gloves actively right now in boxing.
Terence Crawford is jumping up two weight classes to take on Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight. Despite that, some trainers and experts have backed Crawford to get a finish against Canelo.
Hitchins, though, doesn't think getting a finish against someone of Canelo's calibre would be possible, even for Crawford. Alvarez has never been stopped in his professional career. And apart from Jose Cotto in 2010, no one has been able to significantly hurt Canelo.
Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is coming off a unanimous decision win against William Scull on May 3, where he once again became the undisputed super middleweight champion. As for Crawford, he hasn't fought since his August 2024 UD win against Israil Madrimov.
