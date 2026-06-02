Eddie Hearn Says Shakur Stevenson Signed With Zuffa, Takes Shot at Garcia-Benn Fight

In the late 1890s, Tex Rickard became boxing's first promoter, a larger-than-life voice in a blossoming sport. A promoter's most important job is to draw attention to their fighters and future fights, and that's where someone like Eddie Hearn excels.

Since the sport's beginnings, boxing has had big fights that have made the industry relevant, lucrative, and popular. While every fight and fighter can't be an attention grabber, status matters.

And when speaking of Shakur Stevenson and a bout between Conor Benn and Ryan Garcia, the veteran promoter does not mince words.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Hearn confirms reports of Shakur signing with Zuffa Boxing

During an interview on Fight Hub TV, Eddie Hearn discussed his belief that junior welterweight champion Shakur Stevenson (25-0, 11 KO) signed with Zuffa, a potential confirmation of an earlier report by SI's Chris Mannix that stated Stevenson was finalizing a deal.

"Shakur signed with Zuffa, so that will be him moving forward. But I just don't know who they're going to put him in with, because you see, Zuffa is paying like a business. They're paying these guys five times more than anybody else to fight. Who are you going to put up? You put what? You're going to put Shakur in with O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KO) and give him $15 million?"

Zuffa Boxing is a partnership between Sela Sport, a Saudi state-owned entertainment and hospitality company, and TKO Holdings, the parent company of the UFC and WWE, and Hearn is referring to their penchant for overpaying fighters.

Zuffa signed welterweight Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KO) to a one-fight, $15 million deal to fight Regis Prograis before extending him a multi-fight deal.

Speaking of Benn, he is scheduled to fight Ryan Garcia (26-2, 20 KO) on September 12 in Las Vegas. Some in the boxing community see the bout as a superfight, but Hearn does not view the fight the same way.

"I think it's a good fight. You know, I don't think it's a big fight in America. I think it's a big fight in the UK. Obviously, Ryan's a big star in America; Conor's not. Ryan's a bigger star in the UK than Conor is in America, and Conor's a big star in the UK. Despite only two losses, Garcia's two defeats come at the hands of two of the best fighters in the world. His popularity arrived through his social media presence and self-promotion."

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Hearn holds a strong respect for Benn, he doesn't see a strong enough market for the fight in the United States.

"So, yeah, I don't think it's a fight that's going to do massive numbers, but I like the fight. I think he's exciting. I think at 147, Ryan's a big fight. I don't think Connor should be fine at 147. I think, you know, I like him up at 160 or up towards that weight class, but I think I don't see a way he beats Ryan Garcia at 147."

Hearn will not flinch. With Zuffa Boxing's new approach to the sport, he could become their strongest rival.