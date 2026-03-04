Robert Garcia Gives His Prediction for Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2

Boxing die-hards and casual fans of the sport are eagerly anticipating the long-awaited rematch between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao.

Now 49 and 47 years old respectively, the two most iconic boxers of their generation are exchanging the easy life of retirement for the blood, sweat, and tears of the “sweet science."

As Mayweather seeks to keep his perfect record intact and Pacquiao attempts to avenge his most high-profile loss, the stakes couldn't be higher for the two icons.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While opinions are already divided down the middle about who will come out victorious, one of boxing's most renowned trainers has already shared who he thinks will win the duel.

Garcia gives his Mayweather vs Pacquiao prediction

In a recent interview, Robert Garcia did not hesitate to share his thoughts on who he thinks will win the highly anticipated bout and explained why he believes Mayweather will be victorious.

"I think Floyd [wins the rematch]. Floyd’s too smart, man. Too good."



He also noted that Mayweather still has elite boxing skills and that at 49, he has enough to defeat “Pac Man.”

“Floyd’s very healthy, and he’s got skills. He told us six to eight years ago that his body wasn’t that strong, but he’s still talented. The little that he's got left, I think it's enough to beat Pacquiao."

Despite Garcia’s opinion, Pacquiao is planning on giving Mayweather his first loss of his professional career. Although their first fight took place way back in 2015, “Pac Man” believes that the timing is perfect for the rematch to occur.

"I learned a lot from that fight way back in 2015. I think we have become mature and we know how to handle it,” said Pacquiao. “ I hope that it will not happen again [like the last fight]... I'm hoping this time around, there are no more excuses, especially for my condition and everything. I'm so excited and ready to fight."

Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino boxer poses for a photo to the media during a press conference on July 20, 2023. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Will Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 be better than their first fight?

Dubbed the "Fight of the Century," Mayweather and Pacquiao first faced off on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After six years of high-stakes negotiations, the two best fighters of the era finally stepped into the ring, a dream come true for boxing fans across the globe.

Inside the squared circle, Mayweather deployed his signature defensive mastery and counter-punching wizardry to neutralize Pacquiao’s high-volume punching style. Although Pacquiao was extremely aggressive throughout much of the fight, he failed to land significant power shots against Mayweather’s elusive movements.

Eventually, Mayweather won a unanimous decision victory with scores of 118–110, 116–112, and 116–112, cementing his status as the unquestioned premier boxer of his generation and extending his undefeated streak to 48–0

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The fight also broke several long-held financial records. Mayweather vs. Pacquiao generated 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and grossed more than $400 million in revenue.

Leading up to the rematch, Mayweather announced that he will face 18-time kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in an exhibition bout at the Telekom Center in Athens, Greece, in June.