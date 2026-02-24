Manny Pacquiao Explains Why Now’s the Right Time for Mayweather Rematch

On September 19, 2026, Floyd Mayweather, 49, will take on Manny Pacquiao, 47, in a rematch 11 years after their first meeting. The bout is set to be the first boxing match to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas, and the event will be broadcast live on Netflix.

Mayweather was victorious in 'The Fight of the Century' in May 2015, as he won the bout via unanimous decision. However, 'Money' has not competed in a professional bout since his 2017 win over UFC star Conor McGregor.

As for Pacquiao, he last fought in 2025, when he took on then-WBC World Welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Fighting to a draw, the boxing world was truly impressed by the return of 46-year-old Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao (right) against Floyd Mayweather during their boxing bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, looking ahead to the fight, Pacquiao has clear desires to change the result in the rematch with Mayweather.

Manny Pacquiao says there's 'no more excuses' for Floyd Mayweather rematch

Speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter, Pacquiao was asked why he felt that now was the right time for a rematch between himself and Mayweather.

"It just happened that I'm still active in boxing, and then he came out of retirement, so he decided to do it again. I'm so excited for the fight."

IMAGO / MediaPunch

Mayweather is understood to be competing in an exhibition boxing fight against Mike Tyson in spring 2026. As for Pacquiao, he is set to take on Ruslan Provodnikov on April 18, also in an exhibition bout.

Pacquiao said, whilst looking forward to the fight, that he is feeling ready for their rematch and hopes that there are no excuses when the pair meet, after he revealed he was dealing with a shoulder injury in the first bout.

"I learned a lot from that fight way back in 2015. I think we have become mature and we know how to handle it. I hope that it will not happen again [like the last fight]... I'm hoping this time around, there are no more excuses, especially for my condition and everything. I'm so excited and ready to fight." Manny Pacquiao

According to Pacquiao, Mayweather wanted the bout to be an exhibition match. However, 'Pac-Man' said, "I don't want to fight in an exhibition with him. I want to fight a real fight. This is what I'm waiting for."

In terms of condition, despite being 47 years old, Pacquiao feels that both he and Mayweather can still have a competitive affair.

"Both of us are disciplined fighters. We are taking care of our bodies. I always work out, almost every day... Right now, I still can fight; I feel like I'm still young. Nothing's changed."

The Latest Boxing News

Deontay Wilder Warned Ahead of Derek Chisora Fight By Former Opponent and Trainer

UFC Star Sean O’Malley Stunned by Zuffa Boxing Pay After Conor Benn’s $15M Deal

Teddy Atlas, Jake Paul React as Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 Date & Location Announced

Gervonta Davis’ Coach Teases Return But Won’t Name Opponent