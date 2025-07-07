Rolly Romero Claims Floyd Mayweather Would’ve Lost To This Welterweight Legend
Floyd Mayweather defeated all comers during his boxing career. He retired with a perfect record of 50-0-0, racking up wins against the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, and more.
Throughout his career, Mayweather was barely hit clean inside the ring. Shane Mosley remains the only fighter to significantly hurt Mayweather, with Floyd rebounding exceptionally well after being caught. As pure boxers go, it's hard to name anyone better, as he was a master of hitting and not getting hit.
Rolly Romero, though, thinks one welterweight legend would've gotten the better of Mayweather.
In a game called Knock Out with MailSports, Romero was was given a tournament bracket of fighters was asked to pick the winner of each matchup until he chose the champion. To start, he picked Manny Pacquiao to beat Terence Crawford and Mayweather to beat Sugar Ray Leonard. On the other side of the bracket he picked Tommy Hearns over Oscar De La Hoya and Sugar Ray Robinson over Pernell Whitaker.
Eventually, Romero picked Mayweather over Pacquiao, going with 'Money' as the winner as that fight already took place in 2015. Romero then chose Ray Robinson to beat Hearns. When picking between Mayweather and Ray Robinson as champion, he said:
Robinson's like the all-time [greatest]. Different era, but Robinson. The thing is, Robinson is bigger than Floyd too.
Sugar Ray Robinson had almost 200 professional fights with a record of 174-19-6. He managed 109 career knockout wins as well. For a welterweight, Robinson was a big, standing at 5 foot 11 inches tall with a reach of 72.5 inches.
Mayweather is 5 foot 8 inches with a 72 inch reach. He has faced every style inside the ring and him going to-to-toe against Robinson is a fantasy fight is one fans often speculate about. Floyd Mayweather fought from 130 lbs to as much as 154 lbs during his career, with 11 of those coming in the welterweight division.
Robinson, meanwhile, had four times the fights than Mayweather, which in boxing today seems like an impossible feat to reach. Even the late great Muhammad Ali spoke highly about Sugar Ray Robinson, saying:
That man was beautiful. Timing, speed, reflexes, rhythm, his body, everything was beautiful. I’d say I’m the greatest heavyweight of all time, but pound-for-pound, I still say Sugar Ray Robinson was the greatest of all time.
