Manny Pacquiao Reveals The Hollywood Actor He Wants To Play Him In His Biopic
Manny Pacquiao is hands down one of the greatest boxers of all time and the only eight division champion in history. From poverty in the Philippines to being a world famous superstar, his journey is nothing short of incredible.
Pacquiao is looking to achieve more as he makes a return on July 19 against Mario Barrios. With a win at 46, he can make his story even more cinematic. Regardless of the result of the upcoming fight, Pacquiao's extraordinary story deserves a biopic.
The question is who would play 'Pacman' if a movie was made? Well, Pacquiao has made his choice and would like Mark Wahlberg to play the role. He explains:
Mark Wahlberg, he always watches my training camp here in Wild Card. He almost knows my whole life story, so, yeah.
When asked whether his son could potentially play him in a biopic, Pacquiao added:
Yeah, he can because he is an actor in the Philippines.
Pacquiao, though, seems to be leaning towards Wahlberg, as he added:
Mark Wahlberg is my friend, he is a nice guy.
As for the July 19 showdown, it's an intriguing matchup. Throughout his career, Pacquiao (63-8-2, 39 KOs) has relied on his speed, explosiveness, and power. He enters the range in a ferocious manner to land damaging shots on his opponents. So it will be interesting to see whether, at 46, Pacquiao still has the same speed and reflexes to leave his opponents bamboozled.
Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) is 16 years younger and holds some significant physical advantages, as he is 6.5" taller and has a 4" longer reach. Manny Pacquiao, though, has seen everything inside the ring and a mastermind like him won't be intimidated by any opponent. The fight will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
