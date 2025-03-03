Boxing

Logan Paul Claims He’d Beat Lionel Messi With Both Hands Tied Behind His Back

Logan Paul makes big claim on potential Lionel Mess fight.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Logan Paul has been trying to fabricate a beef with Lionel Messi.

The social media influencer previously threatened legal action as Paul believes Messi's brand Mas+ copied his PRIME energy drink's branding. He's now backed that threat by suing Messi.

Paul also previously (jokingly) called out Messi for a showdown in the boxing ring. He has now discussed with brother Jake about how the fight would go.

Logan Paul said on the video:

Bro, people really think I want to fight Messi, because I made that video. Everyone's like, 'Of course you want to fight someone retired and smaller than you.' It was a f***ing joke.

Jake Paul responded:

It would be a big fight. He copied your whole s***, you've got to end him.

Logan then said:

[I'd beat Messi] both arms tied behind his back. We don't fight retired fighters, we fight people our age, who are just as good as us.

Logan Paul
IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Logan Paul has fought twice in boxing. He was beaten by KSI in 2019 before then taking on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Soccer players of all time. Fist fighting is not Messi's area of expertise as he prefers to take on his opponents with his feet.

The Latest Boxing News:

Claressa Shields And Ryan Garcia React To Controversial Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight

Lamont Roach Jr. Teases Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Overturn Announcement

Gervonta Davis' Hairstylist Pulls Out Receipts After Hair Grease Controversy

Francis Ngannou Reveals Why He Danced After Dropping Tyson Fury

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.