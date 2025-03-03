Logan Paul Claims He’d Beat Lionel Messi With Both Hands Tied Behind His Back
Logan Paul has been trying to fabricate a beef with Lionel Messi.
The social media influencer previously threatened legal action as Paul believes Messi's brand Mas+ copied his PRIME energy drink's branding. He's now backed that threat by suing Messi.
Paul also previously (jokingly) called out Messi for a showdown in the boxing ring. He has now discussed with brother Jake about how the fight would go.
Logan Paul said on the video:
Bro, people really think I want to fight Messi, because I made that video. Everyone's like, 'Of course you want to fight someone retired and smaller than you.' It was a f***ing joke.
Jake Paul responded:
It would be a big fight. He copied your whole s***, you've got to end him.
Logan then said:
[I'd beat Messi] both arms tied behind his back. We don't fight retired fighters, we fight people our age, who are just as good as us.
Logan Paul has fought twice in boxing. He was beaten by KSI in 2019 before then taking on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.
Lionel Messi, meanwhile, currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Soccer players of all time. Fist fighting is not Messi's area of expertise as he prefers to take on his opponents with his feet.
