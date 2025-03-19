Ronnie Shields Reveals Floyd Mayweather Move Terence Crawford Could Use To Beat Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is expected to take place later this year. Alvarez has so far had an incredibly successful career, with only Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol being able to get the better of the Mexican inside the squared circle.
Crawford, meanwhile, is undefeated thus far and trainer Ronnie Shields has revealed what 'Bud' can take from Floyd Mayweather to defeat Alvarez.
Shields lauded Crawford's skills, downplayed the size disadvantage, and reference the Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez fight. He noted that Crawford needs to get Alvarez's respect rather than staying on his bike for the entire 12 rounds. Shields said:
When Floyd fought Canelo and I know some people argue oh it's a young Canelo maybe inexperienced but you know there's a point where Floyd had to stop him in his tracks. Terence has to get that respect and instead of just you know what some people say be on the bike for 12 rounds.
Shields also added that Floyd Mayweather was the smarter fighter against Canelo Alvarez. He claims punching power doesn't matter as much and Terence Crawford can use that to his advantage. He said:
Floyd outsmarted Canelo, that just teaches you and shows you that you don't have to be a power puncher if you go up one or two-weight divisions, it doesn't work that way. It's about your knowledge, knowledge is King.
Shields commented that Alvarez tried to press Mayweather but Mayweather kept stepping around him, forcing him to reset. And Crawford could do the same.
He also claimed that Alvarez walks around at around 190 lbs and Crawford 10 lbs less., meaning the weight gap won't be much of an issue in a fight.
