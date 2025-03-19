How To Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Sebastian Fundora is set to take on Chordale Booker on March 22. The WBC and WBO super welterweight titles will be on the line for the clash which takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Fundora has a professional record of 21-1-1 with 13 career knockout wins and took Tim Tszyu's undefeated record in his last outing.
Booker, meanwhile, is 23-1-0 with 11 knockout wins. He is coming off a third round TKO win against Brian Damian Chaves.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker date
Date: March 22, 2025
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker will take place on March 22, 2025.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker time
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker will start at 8 pm EST (5 pm PST).
How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker
TV/ Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker location
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker fight card
WBC and WBO super welterweight title: Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker
Super welterweight: Jesus Ramos Jr vs Guido Emmanuel Schramm
Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs Terrell Gausha
Welterweight: Freudis Rojas vs Maurice Lee
Super featherweight: Alberto Mora Garcia vs Viktor Slavinskyi
Lightweight: Jursly Vargas vs Uhlices Avelino-Reyes
Super bantamweight: Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs Sharone Carter
Super welterweight: Joseph Brown vs Ezequiel Duran
Lightweight: Roberto Gurrero vs Sean Armas
The Latest Boxing News
Shakur Stevenson Told What He Needs To Change To Beat Gervonta Davis Or Lamont Roach
Lamont Roach Explains The Hold-Up In Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Contract
Oleksandr Usyk Open To Fighting Alex Pereira But Eyeing Another Opponent First
Alycia Baumgardner Signs With Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions