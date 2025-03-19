How To Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Boxing

Sebastian Fundora is set to take on Chordale Booker on March 22. The WBC and WBO super welterweight titles will be on the line for the clash which takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Fundora has a professional record of 21-1-1 with 13 career knockout wins and took Tim Tszyu's undefeated record in his last outing.

Booker, meanwhile, is 23-1-0 with 11 knockout wins. He is coming off a third round TKO win against Brian Damian Chaves.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker date

Date: March 22, 2025

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker will take place on March 22, 2025.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker time

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker will start at 8 pm EST (5 pm PST).

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker

TV/ Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker location

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker fight card

WBC and WBO super welterweight title: Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker

Super welterweight: Jesus Ramos Jr vs Guido Emmanuel Schramm

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs Terrell Gausha

Welterweight: Freudis Rojas vs Maurice Lee

Super featherweight: Alberto Mora Garcia vs Viktor Slavinskyi

Lightweight: Jursly Vargas vs Uhlices Avelino-Reyes

Super bantamweight: Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs Sharone Carter

Super welterweight: Joseph Brown vs Ezequiel Duran

Lightweight: Roberto Gurrero vs Sean Armas

