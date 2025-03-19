Teofimo Lopez ‘Hurt’ After Split From Trainer Ahead of Arnold Barboza Fight
Teofimo Lopez has been a long-time pupil of Eddy Reynoso. However, Reynoso is also the coach of Canelo Alvarez.
Lopez is set to fight Arnold Barboza on a May 2 card that will take place in Times Square, New York. Alvarez, meanwhile, will take on William Scull a day later on May 3rd.
In an interview this week with The PorterWay Podcast, Lopez announced that he won't be training with Reynoso ahead of the fight.
"I got news for you guys. Due to the fact that we're fighting May 2nd. Canelo Alvarez is fighting May 3rd. They are going to Saudi Arabia three weeks prior to the fight just so they can acclimate to the timezone and everything like that. So, it looks like we will not be training with them."- Teofimo Lopez
Then, speaking on Punsh Drunk Boxing, Lopez added:
"It could be a lot of things. Maybe just the time frame. Eddy Reynoso didn't really speak to my father. He just went through our team [to let us know]. I don't know if we did something wrong or they are just focused on themselves. Maybe they felt that a fighter like myself who is elite, they need more time. It doesn't make sense.
"Whatever the case may be. We love them. We appreciate them. This won't be the end of our story with them. They are just in tunnel vision right now. Am I disappointed about it? Yeah, I am. I take it as competition."
Lopez will now train with his father and his coach Milton Lacroix for the upcoming clash against Barboza Jr.
Lopez was also asked whether slapping Barboza during their recent face-off played a part in the decision. He doesn't think so, but is very upset about not being able to train with Reynoso.
"I don't know. They didn't tell us that [I’m not focused.] It's more motivation, to be honest. It hurts though. That sh!t hurt. I'm going to be real with y'all. It hurts a little bit because I care; I love Canelo and the team, I do. But don't play me as anything else than what it is. I'm the best fighter. I won't coattail or bandwagon anybody because we did it our way. We were respectfully only asking to enhance our game. That takes a lot from a champion. We don't need to.
"I told my father, 'Why are we doing this?' What I really asked for was to train [alongside Canelo at the same time]. I’m not there to spy. I’m there to learn. Why can't we do that? But it's not Canelo's fault because he’s just focused on his fight. It's not Eddy's fault. Maybe it's just the alignment of things. But sh!t, I'm upset. I’m really upset."
The Latest Boxing News
Alycia Baumgardner Signs With Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions
Lamont Roach Reveals Whether Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Paid $250K Knockout Bet
Oleksandr Usyk Open To Fighting Alex Pereira But Eyeing Another Opponent First
Shakur Stevenson Told What He Needs To Change To Beat Gervonta Davis Or Lamont Roach