Lamont Roach Revealed Whether Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Paid $250K Knockout Bet
During the final face-off before their March 1 fight for the WBA lightweight title, Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. shook hands on a bet that would require Davis to pay Roach $250,000 if he didn't knock him out.
While the two were standing inches away from each other, Davis could be seen saying, “Imma stop you! Wanna bet?”
Roach then responded with, “250K”. The two then shook hands before Davis added, “250K? Bet. I'mma stop this guy, watch.”
Of course, Davis didn't end up knocking Roach out. Instead, the fight went to the scorecards and was ruled a majority draw, despite many people believing Roach did enough to deserve the win. Now the two are slated for a rematch that's rumored to take place on June 21 in Las Vegas.
Lamont Roach was featured on a March 18 episode of the It Is What It Is podcast and at one point he was asked about the $250,000 knockout bet he shook with Davis on.
"Look, man, I'mma tell you. I called his phone, he must have changed his number or something," Roach said of Davis when asked whether he received that $250,000. "I ain't getting no response... I hope he do [pay the bet]. Maybe he on his own thing right now."
Roach then added that while he didn't just want to talk about Davis ducking this bet, that certainly would have been a topic of discussion when they were on the phone.
Perhaps we'll eventually receive an update on whether Davis ever paid up on the quarter-million he owes Roach.
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Announcement Has Boxing Fans Divided
Boxing Insider Confirms Expected Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date & Location
Lamont Roach Sends Blunt Verdict About Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' Punching Power
Lamont Roach Posts Video Raising Questions Whether Gervonta Davis Tried To Bite Him