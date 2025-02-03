Beterbievv Or Bivol? Jim Lampley Reveals Who David Benavidez Has Best Chance Against
On the heels of his unanimous decision win over David Morrell, David Benavidez can now set his sights on the undisputed title in the light heavyweight division.
Who will that come against?
Benavidez will likely get his answer on February 22 when Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) square off for a second time for the undisputed light heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia. Beterbiev won the first matchup by majority decision in a hotly contested matchup that had many pundits split over who should have emerged victorious.
MORE: David Benavidez vs David Morrell Results: The Monster Wins In 12-Round Slugfest
While either fighter would be favored over Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs), boxing broadcast legend Jim Lampley of PPV.com and formerly HBO Boxing believes "The Mexican Monster" would have a better chance against Beterbiev than Bivol.
"I think Beterbiev is the more likely opponent for him to be able to beat," Lampley said.
"I think that Bivol, because of his multiple skills, his boxing craft, etc., is a little bit more difficult equation. I think they're both a little bit bigger than David, but I wouldn't rule out David beating either or both."
Benavidez retained his WBC interim belt and won the WBA regular title with his win over Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs). The action-packed clash lived up to the lofty expectations many had coming into a bout that pitted two undefeated fighters in their prime. The two went back-and-forth in the beginning stages of the fight, which included Morrell temporarily rocking Benavidez with a right hand.
Eventually, as has become the pattern in most Benavidez fights, his pace and output eventually took over and he cruised to a clear unanimous decision victory to become the first man to defeat Morrell.
While Benavidez has his sights set on a break after a grueling camp in preparation for Morrell, he's ready for what could likely be the most difficult fight of his career.
"I would love to go over there and I would love to fight," Benavidez said in the post-fight press conference. "That's what I'm here for. I feel like every fight that I take is going to be the hardest fight ever until the next fight. That's how it should be because we're going up in competition. We're going up against the best of the best."
