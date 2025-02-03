Cameraman Knocked Down And Fighters Smash Through Table In Bizarre Claressa Shields Undercard Fight
Claressa Shields put on a clinic when she fought Danielle Perkins in a heavyweight bout on February 2. Shields became the undisputed champion and is now the first-ever male or female boxer to do so in three different weight classes.
While GWOAT added to her legacy, chaos ensued in a fight on her undercard. Brandon Moore and Skylar Lacy faced off in a heavyweight showdown.
Moore is 17-1-0 while Lacy is 8-0-2. Their fight was a bizarre affair throughout as the fighters often kept pushing each other. A DAZN cameraman felt the effect during the third round of the contest.
The fighters clashed with the cameraman standing ringside, bumping him down to the ground. The incident prompted a hilarious reaction from the announcer, who said:
Oh my god, the cameraman just got eliminated. Man, shoutout to that DAZN cameraman who’s back on his feet. And the crowd appreciates the effort – that’s the first time I’ve ever seen a cameraman knocked down like that.
However, that was just the start of the drama. In the eighth round, the fighters pushed each other out of the ring and both landed on a ringside table, smashing through it. The fight was called off as a result of the incident with Moore picking up the win via disqualification.
The videos of the incidents have gone viral on social media and it was perhaps one of the bizarre fights in recent memory.
