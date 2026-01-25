Shakur Stevenson Lays Out Future Plans After Fighting Teofimo Lopez

Shakur Stevenson is moving up to super lightweight to challenge WBO champion Teofimo Lopez on Saturday, but he does not plan to make that a permanent move.

Stevenson, the WBC lightweight champion, does not want to relinquish his title to move up to challenge Lopez. While a victory would make him a four-division champion, he plans to continue his career at lightweight regardless of what happens against Lopez.

Stevenson confirmed his intention to return to lightweight after the Lopez fight while watching Raymond Muratalla's IBF title defense against Andy Cruz.

"I plan on going back to 35," Stevenson said on the DAZN broadcast. "I'm not a 40-pounder, I'm really a 35-pounder. I've been saying this a million times; people can run with whatever they want with it. After this fight [with Lopez], if I don't get a big fight at another weight class, I will be back at 135."

Shakur Stevenson has eyes on the winner of #MuratallaCruz after Teofimo Lopez 👀 pic.twitter.com/vPCQ9fIsaZ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 25, 2026

When asked if he would like to fight either Muratalla or Cruz in his next fight, Stevenson responded with, "Hell yeah." Muratalla emerged victorious in his first title defense with a majority decision.

Stevenson and Lopez compete for the latter's WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31. The event, which is being co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank Boxing, is billed as 'Ring VI.'

Stevenson began his professional career as a featherweight before eventually working his way up to lightweight. He has won a world title in each of his three weight classes before moving up.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Shakur Stevenson watches cousin Zaquin Moses improve to 6-0

Stevenson made the trip to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas to watch Muratalla and Cruz, but primarily to watch his cousin, Zaquin Moses. Stevenson had a front-row seat to watch the 20-year-old improve to 6-0 with a win over Leandro Medina.

Moses swept the cards for a clean, unanimous decision victory. He was caught on camera telling his cornerman, "this s*** easy" in between rounds.

🗣️ "This sh*t easy" 🤣



Zaquin Moses enjoying himself in there tonight 👏 #MuratallaCruz pic.twitter.com/Hmq5GvXSHk — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 25, 2026

In addition to his connection to Stevenson, Moses' professional debut came with significant hype following a promising amateur career. He collected multiple noteworthy victories on the amateur circuit, including a decision nod over Floyd Mayweather prospect Curmel Moton.

As one of Stevenson's primary training partners, Moses emulates a lot of the 28-year-old's game. Although not as clean as Stevenson, Moses fights with a similar defensive-first approach, leading to six dominant wins to begin his professional career.

The Latest Boxing News

Dana White Gives Honest Assessment Of First Zuffa Boxing Event

Teddy Atlas Calls For Weight Cutting Changes After Scary UFC 324 Incident

Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr Trainers Promise 2026 Fight

Eddie Hearn Predicts UFC "Revolt" Amid Zuffa Boxing Launch