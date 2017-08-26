7:39 p.m. ET

The fighters weighed in last night... now it's your turn.

So ... — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) August 26, 2017

7:23 p.m. ET

Everybody knew this fight would bring in the money, and it literally has already started to. One bettor at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa made the latest million-dollar wager on the bout... in cash.

Ocean’s 14, anybody?

6:56 p.m. ET

We're still a good five hours or so away from the main event kicking off and the excitement is already apparent. For instance, SI’s Ben Baskin took a look at Friday’s weigh-in—a raucous, Irish flag-laden crowd that was very much in Conor McGregor’s corner.

The highly-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is finally here.

What started as a seemingly preposterous idea will come to fruition on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor, not traditionally a boxer, will try to shock the world by handing Mayweather, 40, his first defeat.

Whether the fight lives up to its billing remains an open question. Mayweather is a heavy favorite. But the event will undeniably be a spectacle, with countless celebrities expected to attend and millions of people set to watch on television.

The main event is officially scheduled to get underway around 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, when the competitors enter the ring. Follow along with SI.com on Saturday night as we break down the big fight.