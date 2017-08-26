Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Live Blog: Round-by-Round Analysis, Updates

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
The SI Staff
Saturday August 26th, 2017

7:39 p.m. ET

The fighters weighed in last night... now it's your turn.

7:23 p.m. ET

Everybody knew this fight would bring in the money, and it literally has already started to. One bettor at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa made the latest million-dollar wager on the bout... in cash

Ocean’s 14, anybody?

6:56 p.m. ET

We're still a good five hours or so away from the main event kicking off and the excitement is already apparent. For instance, SI’s Ben Baskin took a look at Friday’s weigh-in—a raucous, Irish flag-laden crowd that was very much in Conor McGregor’s corner. 

Get yourself even more amped up with some of our pre-fight features:

• Is Mayweather-McGregor risking boxing's best chance at resurgence?

• Fighting greating Evander Holyfield, Sugar Ray Leonard, Chris Weidman and more break down the superfight. (VIDEO)

• Many doubt Conor McGregor can hang in the ring with Floyd Mayweather. His trainer disagrees.

• Roundtable: Mayweather-McGregor elicits a variety of opinions.

The highly-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is finally here. 

What started as a seemingly preposterous idea will come to fruition on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor, not traditionally a boxer, will try to shock the world by handing Mayweather, 40, his first defeat. 

Whether the fight lives up to its billing remains an open question. Mayweather is a heavy favorite. But the event will undeniably be a spectacle, with countless celebrities expected to attend and millions of people set to watch on television. 

The main event is officially scheduled to get underway around 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, when the competitors enter the ring. Follow along with SI.com on Saturday night as we break down the big fight. 

