Ryan Garcia Explains Why Gennady Golovkin Does Not Belong In Boxing Hall Of Fame: "I Can't Give Him That Nod"
Former unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will be eligible to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2026. Included in the ballot, the results will be announced in December regarding the inductions.
'GGG' is perhaps best known for his trilogy with Canelo Alvarez, where the Kazakh fighter went 0-2-1 against the Mexican. However, these are the only three fights in Golovkin's career in which he was not victorious.
With a professional record of 42-2-1 (37 KOs), Golovkin had his final professional fight in 2022. His career would see him best the likes of Kell Brook, Daniel Jacobs, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko as he was considered one of the pound-for-pound best in boxing.
Despite his accolades, Ryan Garcia does not feel as if the Kazakhstani fighter should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Ryan Garcia Explains Why He Is Against Gennady Golovkin's Hall Of Fame Induction
Being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors in the sport. Come December, it may be an honor that Golovkin can enjoy.
According to 24-2 boxing star Ryan Garcia, Golovkin has not done enough in his career to warrant a Hall of Fame induction. Speaking to Inside the Ring, the 27-year-old explained why he felt this way towards 'GGG'.
"Well, for one, Triple G had no really great victories. I mean, who did he beat?"- Ryan Garcia
When Garcia was challenged by the fact that people felt Golovkin had won his first fight with Alvarez, 'King Ry' responded by saying, "We can think all we want."
There was some praise given to Golovkin from Garcia despite his comments. Garcia said, "The thing that I will give him, though, is that he was one of the superstars in boxing at a certain time for a long time. I will give him that."
MORE: David Benavidez Reveals Definitive Reason He'll Never Fight Terence Crawford
Despite conceding that Golovkin was one of the most influential boxers of his era, Garcia did not feel as if that was enough to warrant an induction into the Hall of Fame. "We're talking about the Hall of Fame, we're not talking about eras. I'm talking about overall, all of boxing... I can't give him that nod."
Golovkin will feature on the modern ballot for the Hall of Fame inductions alongside two-division champion Vernon Forrest (41-3, 29 KOs) and Irish boxing legend Steve Collins (36-3, 21 KOs).
Last year's Hall of Fame inductions would see Manny Pacquiao honored as he became the first fighter to fight for a world title after his induction.
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta Davis Coach Sets Record Straight On Retirement Claim
Mike Coppinger Names Gervonta Davis In Three-Man Shortlist To Face Manny Pacquiao
Dana White Delivers Telling Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Event Verdict
Frank Warren Stunned By “Mad” Figures Fighters Want To Face Moses Itauma As He Discusses Next Fight