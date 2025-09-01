Ryan Garcia Perfectly Explains Why Terence Crawford Can’t Beat Canelo Alvarez
Ryan Garcia has perfectly analyzed why Terence Crawford won't be able to beat Canelo Alvarez. The two modern pound-for-pound greats lock horns on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the fight being broadcast worldwide on Netflix.
It's hard to remember a fight of this magnitude in modern history.
Crawford is moving up two weight classes and Garcia expects him to have some success during the fight. However, he pinpointed one Canelo trait that will deter Crawford and won't allow him to win the fight.
Ryan Garcia breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Garcia thinks Crawford's shots won't have any effect on Canelo, whose head can't be moved with shots, as per 'KingRy'. Speaking to Naji on CigarTalk, he said, "Bud's going to do good. He's going to do good, but I don't think he's going to win. But I do see Bud like getting a lot of punches off, being able to tag Canelo with some shots, but they have no effect. That's the thing."
He added that Crawford will be able to hit Canelo, but having watched the Mexican up close in sparring, he believes Canelo will just absord the shots before eventually imposing his will on the fight.
"It's so ineffective that what he's doing is just he imposing himself too well. And I still, I see that happening"- Ryan Garcia
Not wanting to take Crawford's shine away, Garcia said, "Like don't get me wrong, Crawford is a great fighter. I think he's one of the best. I just think that he's biting a little bit more than he could chew."
Overall, Garcia has a lot of respect for Crawford's skills, as he furthered, "He could do it all. He could box, he could bang, he could, you know, step on the gas when he needs to. He could do everything. The only thing I see is sometimes he gets cracked with some crazy a** shots. But other than that, I mean, he's really one of the most complete fighters I've seen in my life."
Canelo Alvarez sends message ahead of Crawford fight
Canelo has dedicated his life to the sport of boxing and the Mexican superstar has now shared a message confessing his love for the sport ahead of the Crawford fight. He said:
"No boxing, no life. I love what I do and boxing has made me the person who I am today."- Canelo Alvarez
Fair to say that Canelo, as always, is in the right headspace ahead of the Crawford fight.
