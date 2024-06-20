Ryan Garcia Suspended One Year; Fight vs. Devin Haney Overturned to No Contest
Boxing star Ryan Garcia has been suspended one year by the New York State Athletic Commission, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.
The decision came down on Thursday following Garcia's positive test for the banned substance ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. In early May, reports indicated that Garcia had failed a drug test the day before and the day of his pay-per-view fight against Devin Haney.
Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision during their bout on April 20, 2024. It was the first loss of Haney's career. The decision from the commission is also significant in that it overturns Garcia's victory over Haney to a no contest, which in turn restores Haney's undefeated record of 31–0.
In May, Garcia adamantly denied the reports of a failed drug test, going as far as to post on X, formerly Twitter, and declare "everybody knows I don't cheat" and that he's "never taken a steroid."
In addition to his one-year ban, Garcia will forfeit $1 million in earnings to Golden Boy Promotions and will pay a $10,000 fine.
"I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process," Haney told ESPN. "The facts are the facts and I wasn't on an even playing field. Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It's all part of my story and it's only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what's next."