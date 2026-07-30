Devin Haney vs Keyshawn Davis Purse Bid Ends With $8.5M Winner

Devin Haney will briefly reunite with a familiar promotion for his highly anticipated WBO welterweight title defense against Keyshawn Davis.

Davis has been identified as Haney's next challenger for weeks, but the fight had to await purse bids before becoming official. The bid is now over, with Top Rank easily winning the promoting rights.

Bob Arum's company won with an $8.5 million bid, according to Ring Magazine. The only other company to submit a bid was Teofimo Lopez's Takeover Promotions, which fell well short with a $2.3 million bid, per The Ring.

‼️ Top Rank wins the purse bid for the WBO welterweight title clash between Devin Haney vs Keyshawn Davis with a bid of $8,550,000.



The only other bid came from Takeover Promotions, who bidded $2,350,000.



The fight must take place no later than November 2026. pic.twitter.com/XAl1765rM6 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 30, 2026

The matchup will now move forward with a date, location and venue to be announced shortly. Top Rank is currently eyeing October 3 as the date, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael.

As Davis' promoter, Top Rank was the only major promotion involved in the championship matchup, making it the unsurprising bid winner. Haney has worked independently throughout his career before recently signing an exclusive contract directly with DAZN.

Top Rank signed a non-exclusive deal earlier this year to air all of its major events on DAZN, satisfying all parties.

Despite maintaining his independent status, Haney has worked with Top Rank before. The three-division champion signed a co-promotional deal with Arum's business that was active during his undisputed lightweight title run from 2022 to 2023.

Devin Haney to defend WBO welterweight title against Keyshawn Davis

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney | IMAGO / AAP

Since his co-promotional deal with Top Rank ended, Haney has gone on to conquer two more divisions, including taking the WBO 147-pound title off the waist of Brian Norman Jr. in November 2025. The 27-year-old has yet to attempt his first welterweight title defense.

Davis, meanwhile, did meet expectations by becoming the WBO lightweight champion with a fourth-round knockout of Denys Berinchyk in February 2025. However, that title run ended shortly thereafter when he was stripped of the belt for missing weight ahead of his first scheduled title defense four months later.

Davis has since moved up to 140 pounds, where he has collected wins over Jamaine Ortiz and Nahir Albright. The Virginia native is now attempting to move up yet another weight class to challenge Haney in his pursuit of becoming a two-division titleholder.

While the last three years have been a roller coaster ride for both fighters, Haney and Davis remain two of the biggest stars in boxing. Their upcoming title fight is expected to headline a major pay-per-view event at the end of 2026.