Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Early Odds And Fight Prediction
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will headline a blockbuster card on May 2 in Times Square, New York.
Garcia, 24-1-0 with 20 knockouts, is set to make his first appearance inside the ring since his one-year suspension. He put on a dominant performance against Devin Haney last time out, landing three knockdowns. But the fight in April 2024 was turned into a no contest and Garcia was handed his ban after testing positive for Ostarine.
Romero, on the other hand, is 16-2-0 with 13 knockout wins. He defeated Manuel Jaimes via unanimous decision in his last outing. Like Garcia, Romero has tremendous knockout prowess.
It's a battle of two hard-hitters and an exciting match-up for fans. Let's have a look at the early betting odds and fight prediction for the contest.
Odds courtesy of Draftkings
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero odds
Moneyline: Ryan Garcia -900, Rolly Romero +550
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Ryan Garcia -350, Rolly Romero +800
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero decision odds
Decision: Ryan Garcia +500, Rolly Romero +1800
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero total rounds
Total rounds: 6.5 (Over -125, Under -110)
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero prediction
Ryan Garcia can put his opponents out as he has shown time and again during his career. Apart from the power, Garcia's speed is phenomenal. Meanwhile, Rolly Romero has nuke-like power and like Garcia, he can put anyone to sleep with a shot. That said, he might not be as technically gifted as Garcia.
Romero's chin, however, is questionable. His ability to take shots remains can be questioned and Romero has been brutally knocked out before.
'KingRy' has a solid chin and can take what comes in his way. He can also serve it out good. Garcia might be able to take Romero's offerings before landing his own finishing shots midway through the fight.
Winner: Ryan Garcia
