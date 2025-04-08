Edgar Berlanga Reveals How His Beef Started With Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest stars in boxing. His last fight in March against Lamont Roach ended in a controversial majority draw after referee Steve Willis allowed Davis to take a knee and go to his corner to have his faced wiped in the middle of the round.
But Davis' wild moments aren't just reserved for inside the ring. Edgar Berlanga has now revealed how his beef with him started, and it seems 'Tank' can be quite unpredicatable outside the ring as well.
Berlanga said he went to an adult club with his crew and family and was given a spot due to his relationship with the owners. He said that the owners informed him that Davis would also would be coming and whether they could be seated together. However, things kicked off after and incident with Berlanga's father.
Berlanga said on the Mr Jay Hill Network show:
He got this urgency like everytime someone touches him, he starts getting crazy. My father, he has seen him grow up together. Ringside on the amateur nationals, ringside on the world championships, silver glove nationals, junior Olympic nationals.
Berlanga added:
So my pops is in the back and my pops was like 'yo, what's up champ.' He touched him and he went crazy on my father like, 'don't touch me!' So when I seen that I just snapped. I just started going crazy and we just started arguing back and forth... That's where our beef started from rith there.
Gervonta Davis is a knockout artist and fights with intensity inside the ring. Edgar Berlanga is a fan of his style and claimed that he fights with the same malice. However, he was clearly not happy with what happened with Davis that night and the two have had beef ever since.
As for Davis' fighting career, he is expected to take on Lamont Roach in a rematch next.
