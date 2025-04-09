Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 Card Finalized
The undercard for one of the biggest fights this summer is now set.
Most Valuable Promotions announced three more fights, including two unification title bouts for the undercard of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 on July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which can be streamed live on Netflix.
IBF and WBO junior featherweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) will face WBC junior featherweight champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) in a unification bout. In the headliner for the prelims, WBC and WBO bantamweight champion Dina Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) will face IBF champion Shuretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) in a unification bout.
MVP also announced two-time Olympian Tamm Thibealt (51-14, 6 KOs) will fight No. 1 middleweight contender Mary Casamassa (1-1) in a bout that'll be three-minute rounds, as opposed to two-minute rounds.
The undercard will also feature undisputed junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner defending her titles against undefeated challenger Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO). MVP has signed Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs), Metcalf, Miranda and Scotney ahead of the historic all-women's card on July 11. MVP also announced the signing of Elizabeth Oshoba (9-0, 5 KOs).
MORE: Jake Paul Selling Outrageously Priced Ticket Package For Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Fight
Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) last fought on Nov. 15 in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Netflix at AT&T Stadium. Taylor won 95-94 on all three scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. They first met on April 30, 2022, for the undisputed lightweight title in an epic bout that was in the conversation for Fight of the Year with Taylor going on to win by split decision (97-93, 96-93, 94-96).
Netflix reported that nearly 50 million watched Taylor vs. Serrano 2 in the co-main event to Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.
