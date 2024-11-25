Samake Bakary Outsmarts Wade Ryan In WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship
By Jeniffer Achieng
The match between Junior middle weight Samake Bakary and Wade Ryan took place on Saturday night inside Westfield Forum des Halles in France where they fought for WBC silver super middleweight. Thousands of spectators turned up for the electrifying match. Samake Bakary has a record of 16-0 wins without a defeat and 8 KO/TKOs and his opponent Ryan has 22 wins ,11 loses and 1 draw.
In the previous matches, Samake posted stunning performance, He defeated Ahmed El Mousaoui and Julio Alamos through unanimous decision win in February. The thrilling match was live streamed on ESPN.
The match began and Samake throws a left hook and trapped Wade in the corner, doubled up his punches and fired two solid punches on his opponent. Ryan on the other side tried to fire back and tried a three or four punch but his efforts didn’t bore any fruits. As the first round came to an end, Samake took advantage of hat opportunity and hit Ryan with an overhand right.
Samake Bakary looked so aggressive in the second round and prepared his punches. He had good defensive skills and avoided Wade’s blows. Wade Ryan didn’t give up, he tried to outsmart Bakary by throwing powerful blows. Finally, he succeeded and threw jabs on Bakary Samake’s head and body. He combated Samake with a solid left hand.
The match continued and Samake’s jab and head shots left Australian boxer Ryan Wade with a red nose. Ryan was given a left hook which made him fall down for a second time in the seventh round. Ryan got back on his feet but he looked exhausted. Samake dominated the fight and fired punches on his opponents’ head and body. Wade Ryan tried to fight back but didn’t succeed. He got a straight right hand from Samake. Ryan surrendered when he realized that his efforts were futile. Samake was then announced the winner.
With this win, the 21-year-old star increased his record to 17-0(9 KOs) and became his third win in 2024.