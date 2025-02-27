Boxing

Shakur Stevenson Blasts Pound-For-Pound Rankings And Names His Favorite Fighter

Stevenson isn't happy with the Ring Magazine's rankings.

Lewis Watson

Shakur Stevenson believes he deserves a place in the pound-for-pound rankings
Shakur Stevenson believes he deserves a place in the pound-for-pound rankings / IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Shakur Stevenson has made his voice heard on X in recent days, hinting that he deserves a spot in the sport's pound-for-pound rankings.

The Ring Magazine posted their updated pound-for-pound list following Dmitry Bivol's light-heavyweight undisputed title fight win over Artur Beterbiev at the weekend, with the 27-year-old American missing out on the top 10 spots.

Stevenson has reacted on X with a thumbs down emoji underlining his disagreement with the list, and has explained in an interview where he sees himself on the world stage.

“When it comes to boxing, I am the best fighter in the world,” said Stevenson to Seconds Out.

Stevenson moved to an unbeaten 23-0 after successfully defending his WBC lightweight world championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Electrician Josh Padley, who agreed to fight Shakur Stevenson in Saudi Arabia on just four days’ notice, has reportedly been able to quit his day job after earning a life-changing sum of money from his last-minute bout.

“I did what I was supposed to do,” continued Stevenson. “I didn’t make things hard on myself.”

Stevenson won via 9th round TKO and is now eyeing the biggest names in the division - namely Gervonta "Tank" Davis who fights this weekend in New York.

“Yeah, it’s the two best fighters in boxing. Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is a hell of a fighter, I keep telling ya’ll he got great skills, but I’m better than him." Stevenson told the assembled media after the weekend's win. "I’m better than him at hit and don’t get hit and he can’t beat me.”

