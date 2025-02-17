Shakur Stevenson Claims He’s the Biggest Draw On The Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Card
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 is one of the best fight cards of 2025. Several superstar names will compete at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 22.
Apart from the two headliners Beterbiev and Bivol, Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker, Shakur Stevenson, Zhilei Zhang, and others are on the card. Stevenson, however, has claimed that he is the main attraction of the event.
The WBC lightweight champion will take on fellow undefeated pugilist Floyd Schofield. Stevenson is brimming with confidence ahead of the contest.
Speaking on the 'On the Ground' series on DAZN, Stevenson said:
No disrespect to them guys, but I’m the best fighter [on the card]. I’m what everyone wants to see on that card. A lot of people said they’re not going to wake up at a certain time [to watch the fight] and all that stuff. But everybody is going to be watching that sh-t. Everybody is going to want to see Shakur. A lot of people act like Shakur isn’t must-see TV, but I'm must-see TV. I’m the best fighter in boxing. Everyone wants to see me. Everybody wants to watch me. They’re going to keep paying attention.
He added:
It’s been a rocky couple of months. It just seems that a lot of people are counting me out. They talk bad about me. They act like I’m not this person that I’ve been my whole life. So, f--- them. Mentally, it starts to bother me but then you start to realize that the only thing that really matters is the people that care about you.
Floyd Schofield is a credible opponent with a professional record of 18-0-0. Schofield has 12 knockout wins under his belt. Stevenson, though, isn't sweating over the quality of his opponent and is confident of what he brings to the table.
He said:
He's a young lion who is hungry and undefeated. Truthfully, I guess you can say there is more to it. This is going to be the best version of me. I think I am going to whoop some ass this year starting with Kid Austin. Hopefully everything will go right so all of my dreams come true.
