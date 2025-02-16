Terence Crawford Name Drops Two Fighters Who Can Beat Gervonta Davis
No fighter has been able to beat Gervonta Davis so far. 'Tank' is currently 30-0-0 as a professional with 28 knockout wins under his belt.
He has beaten big names including Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, and more in his career so far. Terence Crawford, though, thinks two fighters could pose threats to 'Tank'.
Speaking to FightHype, Crawford has named Keyshawn Davis and Shakur Stevenson as the two opponents who would test Davis' true mettle.
Crawford said:
Tank knows what it is up. He knows what he is up against if he is going to fight Shakur or Keyshawn. He wants to fight these guys that everybody in the world know aren't going to give him a fight. They aren't mentally there, they might have a little skill here and there but mentality-wise they are not going to be able to keep it up the whole fight. And those two guys [Shakur and Keyshawn] are going to be the ones to give him his first Ls.
Keyshawn Davis recently became the WBO lightweight champion with a fourth round knockout win against Denys Berinchyk. Davis is now 13-0-0 with nine knockout wins under his belt.
Shakur Stevenson, meanwhile, is 22-0-0 with 10 knockout wins in his career. He has a fight coming up against fellow undefeated contender Floyd Schofield next with the clash taking place on February 22.
Gervonta Davis, on the other hand, will be up against Lamont Roach next. 'Tank' returns on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, United States.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Reveals Tip He Gave Keyshawn Davis During Berinchyk Fight, Predicts Winner vs Gervonta Davis
Jake Paul Claims Mike Tyson Used Psychedelics To Cure Parkinson’s So He Could Fight
Boxing Fans Furious Over Mike Tyson 'Greatest Punchers' Ranking Snub
How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card