Jake Paul Claims Mike Tyson Used Psychedelics To Cure Parkinson’s So He Could Fight
Jake Paul has claimed that Mike Tyson used psychedelics to cure his Parkinson's disease.
Paul and Tyson squared off inside the boxing ring in November 2024. Tyson was 58 at the time of the fight while Paul was 27. The massive age gap showed as 'Iron' Mike was far from his best self during the contest.
Paul managed to earn a convincing decision win and improved his record to 11-1-0. Tyson's record, meanwhile, is now 50-7-0.
Jake Paul has now told Adin Ross that Mike Tyson cured his Parkinson's in an unorthodox way. He said on Ross's Kick stream:
Toad cured Tyson's Parkinson's so he could come back and fight.
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were scheduled to fight earlier last year but Tyson suffered a health issue and was forced to pull out. Tyson recently claimed that he fought Paul to avoid getting sued. Speaking to Fox Nation, Tyson said:
I was worried about getting sued, you know, because I was like, God, they're going to sue me if I don't do this fight. I had a bloody ulcer, like three inches. Kept bleeding and bleeding. And I had to have, what, 10 blood transfusions. Each time I do this, I was like the same doing Roy Jones as doing this one. My wife sees me screaming because my body is in so much pain. And I come home, I'm like, ah, ah. I promise I wouldn't do this to myself.
Whether Mike Tyson returns to the ring again remains to be seen. Jake Paul, on the other hand, was in talks to fight Canelo Alvarez but the fight fell apart.
