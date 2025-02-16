How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
Shakur Stevenson will take on Floyd Schofield on February 22 in a blockbuster card that is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Stevenson will put the WBC lightweight title on the line for his fight against Schofield. Apart from Stevenson, the likes of Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, and more are fighting on the card.
Stevenson is 22-0-0 with 10 knockout wins in his career. Schofield boasts a record of 18-0-0 with 12 career knockouts.
Here are more details about the showdown.
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield fight date
Date: February 22, 2025
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield start time:
Time: 2 pm EST (11 am PST)
The card is set to start at 2 pm EST (11 am PST).
How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield is available on DAZN PPV.
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield location
Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fight Card
Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title
