Shakur Stevenson Declares "No Thanksgiving" After Teofimo Lopez's Comments

Shakur Stevenson was not one of the millions of Americans who enjoyed turkey and pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving in 2025.

Despite the holiday being a staple of his upbringing, the 28-year-old claimed his upcoming opponent convinced him to skip any celebrations on Thursday. Stevenson let the boxing world know that he is “working” through Thanksgiving in 2025 in preparation for his upcoming fight with Teofimo Lopez.

“No Thanksgiving for me this year, dude said he gone make me quit on the stool or knock me out,” Stevenson tweeted. “WE WORKING TODAY F*** THAT”

No thanksgiving this year for me, Dude said he gone make me quit on the stool or knock me out.. WE WORKING TODAY FUCK THAT😤 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 27, 2025

Stevenson is preparing for his 140-pound debut, which would make the food-centric holiday a theoretical fit for him on paper. However, the four-time lightweight champion remains intent not to lose a second of his preparation for Lopez.

Stevenson has competed as low as 112 pounds, where he began his amateur career. After winning the super featherweight silver medal at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the southpaw made his professional debut at 126 pounds the following year.

Shakur Stevenson, Teofimo Lopez prepare for massive title fight

Teofimo Lopez (black/gold/red trunks) and Jamaine Ortiz (black trunks) box during their WBO Junior Welterweight World Title bout at Michelob ULTRA Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stevenson, 24-0, seeks his second world title in a highly anticipated matchup with Lopez on Jan. 31, 2026. The two champions signed a bout agreement after months of social media banter, with Lopez’s WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles on the line in the upcoming fight.

The defensive guru is coming off one of the best fights of his career, a thrilling 12-round decision win over the previously undefeated William Zepeda. Stevenson was notably more aggressive against the knockout artist, landing a career-high 295 punches.

Lopez, 22-1, is preparing for his fourth title defense while looking to extend his six-fight win streak. The Honduran-American has not lost since his shocking upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021, which still mars what would otherwise be an unblemished record.

Lopez’s most recent victory, a unanimous decision nod over Arnold Barboza Jr., came one month before Stevenson’s win over Zepeda.

Teofimo Lopez | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

As two fighters previously under the Top Rank banner, Stevenson and Lopez have been on each other’s radars for years. Although they were never direct competitors, both competed at 135 pounds for the majority of their respective careers before Lopez moved up to super lightweight in 2022.

Devin Haney's recent welterweight debut leaves the 140-pound division without a bona fide star, allowing the Lopez-Stevenson winner to potentially become the top fighter in the weight class.

The Latest Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather Gets Flamed For AI Thanksgiving Post

Teddy Atlas Stuns Boxing World With Surprising Pound-For-Pound Picks

Ryan Garcia Blasts "Amateur" Conor Benn Amid Budding Feud

Joe Rogan Speaks On Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: 'It's The Craziest Proposition Ever'