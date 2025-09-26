Shakur Stevenson's Former Sparring Partner Makes Surprising Claim Regarding Teofimo Lopez Bout
Teofimo Lopez is understood to be facing Shakur Stevenson in 2026, as the two stars have talked about the bout at length.
Should the pair compete, it would be for Lopez's WBO World Super Lightweight title. A win for Stevenson would make him a four-division champion, as he currently holds the WBC World Lightweight title.
Although some may favor the undefeated Stevenson (24-0) over Lopez, one man who has shared the ring with him does not.
O'Shaquie Foster Makes Bold Prediction for Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson
O'Shaquie Foster currently holds the WBC World Super Featherweight title as the fighter boasts a 23-3 record. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, the 130-pound champion was asked about Stevenson, whom he has sparred before.
"I think that's a bad style match-up for Shakur," Foster said concerning the potential Lopez fight. The super featherweight champion went into detail in terms of why he feels Lopez may emerge as the winner of the bout, believing it is more of a technical reason than a size one.
"Shakur, he likes to be the most athletic guy in the ring. When he's not, he has problems."- O'Shaquie Foster
The 32-year-old fighter added, "He's [Stevenson] a right-handed guy fighting out of a southpaw stance. So, when you meet guys that have their strong hand at the back, you're going to have to rely on more than just your jab and your range-finder."
Foster then questioned the power that Stevenson possessed, "You tell me, does he have a solid left hand?"
He added, "You've seen him throw it, but you've never seen anybody hurt or knocked out by it." Of Stevenson's 24 professional wins, 11 have come by way of knockout.
Stevenson earned a stoppage win in February 2025, when he won his bout against short-notice opponent Josh Padley via TKO. "I see Teofimo beating him," Foster said to conclude his point.
Lopez last competed in May, when he was involved in the card at Times Square in New York. Beating Arnold Barboza Jr., Lopez successfully defended his WBO World Super Lightweight title. It was the third consecutive defense of the title for 'The Takeover', as Lopez improved his professional record to 22-1.
The 28-year-old was in negotiations to face Devin Haney after the two were victorious in New York in May, however, the bout collapsed. Instead, Haney will take on Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd.
