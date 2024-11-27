SI

What is the Cowboys' Record on Thanksgiving? Full Year-by-Year History

The Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants for their Thanksgiving Day game this year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Rush throws during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
America's Team always plays on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, the Dallas Cowboys (4-7) continue their holiday tradition against the New York Giants (2-9). While the game doesn't jump off the page, the Cowboys are a Thanksgiving fixture all the way back to 1966.

Dallas followed in the Detroit Lions' footsteps in playing at home each Turkey Day. The Lions have played on Thanksgiving each year since 1934, the only tradition with a longer-standing compared to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have fared better than the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, however. Overall, Dallas is well above .500 on the holiday and is coming off a win last year over the Washington Commanders, 45-10. Now, the Cowboys are coming off a win over the Commanders last week and they hope to get out on a little winning streak with a good opportunity to do so when the Giants come to AT&T Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving tradition:

The Cowboys’ Win-Loss Record on Thanksgiving: How Have They Fared?

The Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day tradition dates back to 1966. Their best stretch came in the 1980s when they won six straight games on Thanksgiving from 1980-85.

Overall, the Cowboys are 33-22-1 all-time in their Thanksgiving Day games. They have won their game two years in a row, which snapped a three-game losing streak from 2019-21. They snapped the losing streak against the Giants in 2022.

Dallas rattled off a four in a row from 2006-09 before the New Orleans Saints snapped the streak with a 30-27 win in 2010.

The Cowboys' Year-by-Year Thanksgiving Game Results

Dallas has played on Thanksgiving annually since they began their tradition of hosting games in 1966. There are only two years, 1975 and 1977, where Dallas didn't play on Thanksgiving. The NFL gave Thanksgiving games to the St. Louis Cardinals those years in an attempt to boost the franchise.

The Cowboys' 33-22-1 record on Turkey Day is better than the Lions, who have played on Thanksgiving since 1934. The Lions are 37-45-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys are on a two-year Thanksgiving heater. Before, they dropped three in a row from 2019-21.

Here is Dallas' year-by-year results since their Thanksgiving game tradition began:

Year

Opponent

Result

Location

2023

Washington Commanders

W, 45-10

Dallas

2022

New York Giants

W, 28-20

Dallas

2021

Las Vegas Raiders

L, 36-33

Dallas

2020

Washington Football Team

L, 41-16

Dallas

2019

Buffalo Bills

L, 26-15

Dallas

2018

Washington Redskins

W, 31-23

Dallas

2017

Los Angeles Chargers

L, 28-6

Dallas

2016

Washington Redskins

W, 31-26

Dallas

2015

Carolina Panthers

L, 33-14

Dallas

2014

Philadelphia Eagles

L, 33-10

Dallas

2013

Oakland Raiders

W, 31-24

Dallas

2012

Washington Redskins

L, 38-31

Dallas

2011

Miami Dolphins

W, 20-19

Dallas

2010

New Orleans Saints

L, 30-27

Dallas

2009

Oakland Raiders

W, 24-7

Dallas

2008

Seattle Seahawks

W, 34-9

Dallas

2007

New York Jets

W, 34-3

Dallas

2006

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

W, 38-10

Dallas

2005

Denver Broncos

L, 24-21 (OT)

Dallas

2004

Chicago Bears

W, 21-7

Dallas

2003

Miami Dolphins

L, 40-21

Dallas

2002

Washington Redskins

W, 27-20

Dallas

2001

Denver Broncos

L, 26-24

Dallas

2000

Minnesota Vikings

L, 27-15

Dallas

1999

Miami Dolphins

W, 20-0

Dallas

1998

Minnesota Vikings

L, 46-36

Dallas

1997

Tennessee Titans

L, 27-14

Dallas

1996

Washington Redskins

W, 21-10

Dallas

1995

Kansas City Chiefs

W, 24-12

Dallas

1994

Green Bay Packers

W, 42-31

Dallas

1993

Miami Dolphins

L, 16-14

Dallas

1992

New York Giants

W, 30-3

Dallas

1991

Pittsburgh Steelers

W, 20-10

Dallas

1990

Washington Redskins

W, 27-17

Dallas

1989

Philadelphia Eagles

L, 27-0

Dallas

1988

Houston Oilers

L, 25-17

Dallas

1987

Minnesota Vikings

L, 44-38 (OT)

Dallas

1986

Seattle Seahawks

W, 31-14

Dallas

1985

St. Louis Cardinals

W, 35-17

Dallas

1984

New England Patriots

W, 20-17

Dallas

1983

St. Louis Cardinals

W, 35-17

Dallas

1982

Cleveland Browns

W, 31-14

Dallas

1981

Chicago Bears

W, 10-9

Dallas

1980

Seattle Seahawks

W, 51-7

Dallas

1979

Houston Oilers

L, 30-24

Dallas

1978

Washington Redskins

W, 37-10

Dallas

1976

St. Louis Cardinals

W, 19-14

Dallas

1974

Washington Redskins

W, 24-23

Dallas

1973

Miami Dolphins

L, 14-7

Dallas

1972

San Francisco 49ers

L, 31-10

Dallas

1971

Los Angeles Rams

W, 28-21

Dallas

1970

Green Bay Packers

W, 16-3

Dallas

1969

San Francisco 49ers

T, 24-24

Dallas

1968

Washington Redskins

W, 29-20

Dallas

1967

St. Louis Cardinals

W, 46-21

Dallas

1966

Cleveland Browns

W, 26-14

Dallas

Memorable Thanksgiving Moments for the Dallas Cowboys

In 1994, Cowboys starting quarterback Troy Aikman was injured which led to a start from third-string quarterback Jason Garrett, who went on to coach the team from 2011-19. Garrett led Dallas to a 42-31 win over the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre.

The most memorable Thanksgiving moment for Dallas came just a year before, though. In a snow-filled game (yes, in Texas), the Cowboys blocked a late field goal attempt from the Miami Dolphins. The ball rolled through the snow and Dallas didn't want to touch the ball but Leon Lett fell as he made a mistake trying to grab the ball, which thumped it forward and gave Miami the chance to recover it. The Dolphins then kicked a short field goal to win the game, 16-14.

Thanksgiving Day Game Traditions and Fan Engagement

America's Team is must-watch TV on Thanksgiving, frequently the most popular game of the day and one of the highest-rated games of the NFL season. That may change with the recent rise of the Detroit Lions, but the Cowboys' coveted mid-afternoon time slot should continue as a top-rated game on the year.

When the Cowboys started playing on Thanksgiving in the 1966 season, the team coincided the idea with a run of success that lasted into the '80s. The Cowboys set an attendance record of 80,259 and finished 10-3-1 in '66. 

The Cowboys would go on to win two Super Bowls in the 1970s, launch the extremely popular Cowboys cheerleaders and develop a new face of the league in former Navy quarterback Roger Staubach. The Cowboys' golden era turned them into the country's most popular team, still dubbed as America's Team to this day.

Fans can continue to count on America's Team to put on a show as they sit for their Thanksgiving dinners.

