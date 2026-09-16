Shakur Stevenson Gets Personal After Tim Bradley Calls Him Out Over Ryan Garcia Comment

With the popularity of social media, sparring in boxing occurs both inside and outside the gym. Unified champion Shakur Stevenson stands as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

With an unblemished record of 25-0, he should be focused on the bigger picture — lining up lucrative fights that will not only bolster his image but fatten his wallet.

However, while preparing for his next bout, Stevenson heard what Hall of Fame fighter Timothy Bradley had to say about the junior welterweight champion. Bradley's jabs contained seemingly personal overtones. As a result, Stevenson responded, not mincing words in either his defense or his vigorous takedown of the legendary boxer.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Bradley's issue with Stevenson

After watching Stevenson discuss potential matchups with Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, Bradley quickly sought to correct him.

"Shakur, I saw your ass on TV last night, man. And you are talking about you and Ryan Garcia. Boy, you'd better be quiet. You aren't going to be 147 lbs, boy. You wouldn’t even fight, damn, Haney, at 144 lbs. Stop playing. Talking about, ‘Yeah, in the future.’ Boy, be quiet. You aren't even in the conversation.”

Bradley belittled Stevenson's assertions, picking apart his argument, primarily sticking to boxing itself.

today Tim Bradley reacts to @ShakurStevenson stating him and Ryan Garcia is the biggest fight.



😑fans are growing tired of the Newark fighter who claims hes a natural 35 pounder that calls out welterweights and negotiates with Manny Pacquiao#Boxing #Welterweight pic.twitter.com/k87h7IrDmn — 🇺🇦 Benji (@JhusLeftarm) September 13, 2026

Stevenson's fiery response

Stevenson wasted no time in retaliating, unleashing a scathing tirade that caught the attention of even the most seasoned boxing fans.

"You are one of the worst fighters that has ever gone into the Hall of Fame. Bro, I don't know. Why do you speak on fighters so loosely, bro?"

Bradley is a five-time world champion in two separate weight classes, which explains his Hall of Fame accolades. Dismissing that not only insults Bradley but also seems to criticize the election process. As a former elite fighter, who is better than Bradley to discuss matters in a division in which he carved his legacy?

While Stevenson has the right to respond in earnest to his critics, it doesn't answer one basic question: Who's next? A prevailing notion is that if he has enough time to scour social media and respond to critics, then signing a fight contract shouldn't be difficult. Remember, Stevenson's last opponent, Teofimo Lopez, took his humbling, regrouped, and defeated Rolly Romero for the WBA welterweight title.

Should Bradley have directed his venom at Stevenson in that manner? He has the final say on that. But none of Bradley's claims were ever addressed by Stevenson. Instead, he chose to center on the messenger rather than the message.

The exchange may give future opponents a strategy, suggesting that comments and negative statements affect Stevenson and could affect his mindset.