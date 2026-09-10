Shakur Stevenson Shares Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Prediction

Shakur Stevenson understands the concept and important aspects of megafights.

This Saturday, when Conor Benn attempts to take the WBC title from Ryan Garcia, the three-division champion fully comprehends what is needed to do so in big moments.

Stevenson has always praised Garcia's skill and hand speed, and he also maintains a high degree of respect for Benn's determination and willingness to grind through the toughest moments in a big fight. Additionally, Stevenson sees the winner of this battle as a possible future opponent. Under those circumstances, like most fans, he will be watching with profound interest.

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shakur Stevenson shares Garcia vs Benn prediction

On a personal level, Stevenson thinks highly of Benn and how he conducts himself and his business in and out of the ring. However, that doesn't dissuade him from picking Garcia as the victor.

Garcia, despite competing in fewer total rounds than Benn, possesses more high-level ring experience. For example, in his last six fights, he's faced Mario Barrios, Rolando Romero, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Javier Fortuna, all world champions. As a result, Stevenson believes the level of competition gives Garcia the advantage.

“I like Ryan Garcia. You know what is crazy? I really like Conor Benn as a person, though. He is really a cool dude, if you really talk with him. I done been around Conor Benn on several different occasions and every time that I have been around him he has always been a real cool mother------.

“I just don’t think that he has got the experience to beat Ryan, I think that is what is going to come out.

That said, Stevenson also cited an observation about Garcia.

"But, I seen something with Fernando Vargas where he said, ‘Which one of them guys quit?' and I said, "Damn, I never really thought about that, but that’s like a fighter’s mentality. Ryan did kind of quit in one of his fights, and Conor Benn never quit.”

Stevenson is alluding to the loss against Davis. In the seventh round, a body shot hurt Garcia to the point that he didn't want to continue. While Garcia possesses superior skills, the ability to endure difficult moments is a common challenge, and the ability to push through tough times is an issue for many in boxing. Whether that incident was a one-off or a pattern remains to be seen.

Camp Concerns

Conor Benn | IMAGO / kolbert-press

On paper, Garcia easily wins the fight. Yet, the ring issues loom large. The welterweight champion tends to lose focus outside the ring and exhibits unsettling behavior. In training, Garcia appears serious, but with ample access to social media and free time, he occasionally relaxes and even engages in mind games with his opponent. Stevenson questions Garcia's preparation.

"We've seen him in Texas with Derrick James sparring and hitting the bags and the mitts and preparing for Devin... I don't recall seeing that much footage for the Rolly fight... but this is all speculation; we're looking opinion-based."

Benn looks focused, but footage of his dramatic weight cut has concerned some. Looking thin and drawn during photo opportunities, Benn is fighting at 147 for the first time in four years.

Ryan Garcia says Conor Benn doesn’t look on weight right now 🗣️



“You don’t even look on weight right now.. you’ve got a lot of work to do.



I just don’t want to hear no excuses..”



🎥 @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/NkTX9UvZIp — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) September 9, 2026

Stevenson's conditions for a Garcia fight

In predicting Garcia as the winner, Stevenson believes there is a path forward to fight him. However, he also believes Garcia needs to fulfill one obligation first.

"My only thing is, like I said, if he sounds like he’s comfortable with taking a test… once he says that he will take the out-of-camp testing and all of that, then once again, we get a fight.”

Garcia earned a majority decision against Devin Haney on April 20, 2024. However, the outcome was ruled a no contest after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Stevenson believes that Garcia has the advantage in skills and ability, while Benn has the advantage in heart and grit.