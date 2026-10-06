Devin Haney Reportedly in Advanced Discussions for Megafight With Shakur Stevenson

Dream matches in boxing remain commonplace. Even boxing kingpin Turki Alalshikh has a wishlist of his own.

Two of the sport's best defensive fighters have confounded opponents, winning world championships across multiple weight classes. Using their slick styles, they've bewildered brawlers who employ a face-first approach, which plays directly into their strengths as counterpunchers.

While purses have increased in boxing, matchmaking has become infinitely harder. Organizations and promoters, and more importantly, fighters now take vastly different paths to control their respective brands. As a result, many potential fights stall in the discussion phase, ultimately stopping the process before it even begins.

Many regard Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson as two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing right now. Both have endured their own struggles with public perception and finding the right fights. Now, BoxingScene is reporting that the two are in advanced discussions to fight.

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Haney vs. Stevenson argue on social media over weight stipulations

While pre-fight stipulations and demands aren't new to boxing, Haney and Stevenson's camps appear to be at odds. Haney has suggested that any proposed bout with Stevenson will happen at 147 pounds, the current weight class of the WBO welterweight champion. Plus, he does not want a rehydration clause.

In effect, Haney would like to make 147 pounds, rehydrate, and enter the ring weighing whatever he chooses. However, Stevenson objects, taking to social media to air his grievances. As the naturally larger fighter, Haney could have an advantage. Yet, we've seen with Ryan Garcia's knockout of Conor Benn that being the larger fighter does not ensure victory.

Oh so it’s not done? Why u post me on ya instagram then I thought the shit was done already https://t.co/NGdx2PAqfy — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 4, 2026

The winner of the fight will undoubtedly emerge as one of the top two fighters in boxing under 160 pounds today. Additionally, the winner will have the advantage of controlling any potential rematch, with the authority to make decisions and influence purse distribution.

Most importantly, while money and titles give a fighter purpose, legacy and bragging rights play an underrated role that could be a determining factor. As mentioned, each fighter has endured their share of criticism. For example, Stevenson and International Boxing Hall of Famer Tim Bradley have engaged in a war of words for weeks now.

A win over Haney could silence Bradley, as his resume becomes infinitely more accomplished. For either fighter, this potential fight could become a career-defining moment.