Shakur Stevenson Ready To Ditch William Zepeda For Gervonta Davis Fight
Shakur Stevenson vs Gervonta Davis is a fight fans have been wanting to see for a while. They are the two top lightweights in the world at the moment and each hold a belt.
Davis, however, is coming off a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach in his last fight and is looking to settle the rivalry with Roach in a rematch next. As for Stevenson, he has been tipped to take on WBC interim champion William Zepeda next.
Stevenson, though, is ready to ditch Zepeda and fight 'Tank' next instead. He recently appeared on DAZN's broadcast for the Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis card where he said:
If I could have it next, I’d take Tank, but the fight that already presented itself is Zepeda. If Tank says, ‘Let’s fight,’ I’ll drop that s***, and me and him can rumble. But if he’s got other things going on, I’ll rumble with Zepeda.
Shakur Stevenson vs Gervonta Davis would also be a fantastic stylistic matchup. Stevenson is known for his tremendous defensive style of 'hit and don't get hit.' Gervonta Davis, meanwhile, brings raw power to the ring. Out of his 30 career wins, 28 have come by way of knockout.
It's a fight fans might have to wait to see, however. WBC have already ordered Stevenson to fight Zepeda next and a purse decision has to be made before May 6. Zepeda is, of course, also a worthy opponent. He has a perfect record of 33-0-0, including 27 knockouts.
The Latest Boxing News
Where Jaron Ennis Is Now Compared To When Mayweather Defeated Gatti Is Eerily Similar
David Benavidez's Father Slams 'Clown' Canelo Alvarez
Jaron Ennis, Bozy Ennis Rip Brian Norman Jr After Win vs Eimantas Stanionis
Eddie Hearn Sends Message To Brian Norman Jr: "Don’t we want to make great fights for the sport?"