Eddie Hearn Sends Message To Brian Norman Jr: "Don’t we want to make great fights for the sport?"
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis just proved to the boxing world that he's just as good as touted and more. 'Boots' made Eimantas Stanionis quit after a six round beating that included a knockdown. Ennis is now 34-0-0 with 30 stoppage wins.
Ennis also holds the WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine welterweight titles after his win against Stanionis. He is now looking to become undisputed by adding the WBO title, currently held by Brian Norman Jr.
Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn has a clear-cut message for Norman Jr. While he is impressed with his quality, Hearn thinks Norman Jr should either retire or fight Ennis. Speaking after the fight, Hearn said:
I spoke to Bob Arum during the week. He made it clear to me they want to try and make that fight. There’s probably close to 10 times the biggest payday of Brian Norman’s career to fight Ennis. If you don’t wanna get in the ring, you may as well retire. Because what’s it all about? The kind of payday to fight the best in the sport and prove yourself as a pound-for-pound great.
Speaking further about Jaron Ennis, Hearn said:
Jaron’s already showed us that he’s about legacy and beating champions. The greatest achievement for any fighter is to become undisputed. I don’t know the ins and outs of how Boots felt at the weight, but at the weigh-in he looked extremely comfortable.
He then went back to the Brian Norman Jr fight topic, saying:
I would have felt like we hadn’t done our job if he moved up without unifying the division. I hope that the other champions have ambition. Brian Norman’s a great fighter. Don’t we want to make great fights for the sport? Watch what [Ennis] does over the next few years. He’s going through all the divisions.
Jaron Ennis promises to be a the next big thing in boxing and is aiming to catapult his way through the pound-for-pound rankings in the coming fights.
