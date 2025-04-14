Boxing

Jaron Ennis, Bozy Ennis Rip Brian Norman Jr After Win vs Eimantas Stanionis

Jaron Ennis could be on a collision course with Brian Norman Jr. later in 2025.

Nathaniel Marrero

Jaron Ennis
Jaron Ennis

With the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine titles now in his possession, Jaron "Boots" Ennis is just two belts away from becoming the undisputed welterweight champion.

One man who stands in the way of Ennis winning all of the belts at welterweight is WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. Ennis and Norman Jr have exchanged barbs before and allegedly had negotiations for a fight before conversations broke down.

After his sixth-round stoppage over Eimantas Stanionis on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall, Ennis, his father and trainer Bozy Ennis and Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn were quick to retort at the post-fight press conference after Norman Jr's father, Brian Norman Sr, allegedly criticized Ennis following the fight.

"Brian Norman not good. He's not good. They don't do nothing but talk. They're on a social media tour right now. They're talking, they're trying to build their name up off of me. They're not really about it. If any of y'all in here made $100,000 in your last fight and y'all got offered $2 million to fight me, what are y'all doing? That shows what he's really about."

Jaron Ennis

Ennis' father echoed that sentiment and made his prediction if Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) were to catch Norman Jr if they ever fought.

"They're just building themselves up off of Boots," Bozy said. "He knows what happened when he came to the gym. We don't even worry about him. All they doing is talking. You seen what happened when Brian Norman fought his last fight. He got caught on the chin and look what happened. Imagine if Boots hit him on the chin. He's going to sleep."

Hearn also upped the ante, saying that he spoke to Norman Jr's promoter, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum and that they want to make Ennis vs. Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) next.

"I spoke to Bob Arum during the week. He made it clear to me they want to try and make that fight. There’s probably close to 10 times the biggest payday of Brian Norman’s career to fight Ennis. If you don’t wanna get in the ring, you may as well retire. Because what’s it all about? The kind of payday to fight the best in the sport and prove yourself as a pound-for-pound great."

Eddie Hearn

Ennis vs. Norman Jr. is one of the bigger fights that could be made in America right now, though, one could argue waiting a little longer could turn it into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Mario Barrios holds the WBC welterweight title and would be the heavy underdog against Ennis and Norman Jr.

If either of the two were to fight and defeat Barrios, a fight between two undefeated champions for the undisputed title at welterweight could turn the boxing world on its head

