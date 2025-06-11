Turki Alalshikh Reveals List of Boxers He Wants For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on September 13 with the contest being for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Earlier in the day on June 10, Turki Alalshikh said that the main event was a big enough draw that filling the undercard with additional star power wasn't needed. As a result, he issued an open call to talented up-and-coming boxers who could use the stage to increase their visibility to contact him for a potential spot on the card.
Alalshikh has now taken to X and provided a list of fighters who he wants to see compete on the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford undercard, saying that if they are interested to contact him.
The first fighter Alalshikh mentions is Japanese boxer Junto Nakatani (31-0-0 with 24 KOs). Nakatani currently holds the IBF and WBC bantamweight titles and is looking to take on Naoya Inoue at super bantamweight next. Christian Mbilli (28-0-0 with 23 KOs) and Abdullah Mason (19-0-0 with 17 KOs) are among other notable names on the list.
Alalshikh wrote on X:
The world will be watching Riyadh Season’s Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight of the century on Netflix. And for that, I want to load the undercard with young, hungry fighters who deserve the chance to perform under the bright lights. These are some of the names I hope to see fighting in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, led by The Ring champion Junto Nakatani. If you are interested, you and your teams know how to find me 😎:
Christian Mbilli
Mohammed Alakel
Reito Tsutsumi
Justin Viloria
Emiliano Alvarado
Jamar Talley
Abdullah Mason
Nishant Dev
Alalshikh also claimed that he only wants to see exciting fights on Ryahd Season cards moving forward. Last month's Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull main event was a big disappointment for fans as it recorded the least punches thrown in a 12-round fight since 1985. And it seems Turki Alalshikh agrees with that sentiment as he wrote in an additional tweet on X:
From this point on, I don’t want to see any more Tom and Jerry-type boxing matches where one fighter is running around the ring and the other is chasing him. We can longer support these kind of fights with Riyadh Season and The Ring. We want to support fighters who leave it all in the ring and fight with heart and pride!
