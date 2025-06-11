Michael Angeletti Is America’s Best Bantamweight – Can He Get A Big Fight?
Less than a week after laying his grandfather to rest, Angeletti picked up the IBF USBA Bantamweight title. Angeletti (14-0) outworked and outboxed Eros Correa (15-2) over ten rounds.
The title win underlines Angeletti’s status as the best bantamweight boxer in America. At 5’8, he is tall for the division, and coupled with his outstanding amateur pedigree, he seems on the path to a world title.
Angeletti, who is 28, works as a real estate agent. Unfortunately, for his second career, all the real estate in the bantamweight division is currently locked up in Japan.
With perhaps one or two exceptions, any fair ranking of the top 10 would place all the best in this division in Japan. One might be Jason Moloney (27-4), who lost to Tenshin Nasukawa in February and will likely seek a comeback fight. The other is Choclatito Gonzales (52-4). Gonzales has a comeback fight planned in September. For Choclatito, the best fight left might be against Nonito Donaire (42-8), who is competing this month for the WBA Bantamweight world title.
Angeletti deserves to be in the discussion to fight the big names in the division this year. Unfortunately, that might involve a plane ticket unless he continues to build as a local draw in Texas.
