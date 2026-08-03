Shakur Stevenson Scorns O’Shaquie Foster and Demands He Prove Himself First

O'Shaquie Foster made his intentions known to anyone within earshot. The reigning WBC super featherweight champion wants a super fight with Shakur Stevenson, the WBO junior welterweight champion. The fight would be Foster's biggest in his career, with the whole sport watching, but Stevenson has pumped the brakes.

Stevenson is an undefeated four-division champion with wins over Teofimo Lopez and William Zepeda. As a result, he sits in an elevated position and doesn't need to make any accommodations for Foster. Foster also lacks name recognition, so why would Stevenson give Foster what he wants?

Stevenson will make Foster wait

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Some label the process of a champion dictating terms as the champion's prerogative. By every right, he should. Foster walks into the negotiation with nothing Stevenson would want, which leads Stevenson to hand down Foster's marching orders.

Speaking to Cigar Talk, Stevenson said: “I would love to fight [Foster]; I just want my credit when I beat him. You all see that I’m a lot bigger than him. If I fight him right now and he comes up to 135, are y’all going to say that he’s a 130-pounder?

"If he went up to 135 and proved himself, then he’s no longer a 130-pounder. He will be a 135-pounder. Then it would make a lot of sense. He did not prove himself at 135.”

The pair have also engaged in a heavy back and forth on X over the past few days, calling each other out while fans and other fighters jump in to take sides.

From a size standpoint, Foster is actually half an inch taller and has a four-inch longer reach. Choosing to stay away from Stevenson could backfire, though. Foster's reach allows him to dictate the fight at range. Yet, his speed can see him dip in and out of pressure exchanges.

Over the weekend, William Zepeda put on a clinic against Lamont Roach Jr, stunning him by effectively boxing a crafty fighter. In hindsight, Foster, if he chooses, has multiple fights to compete in before Stevenson that could vault him into the national consciousness.

Stevenson mentioned fighting Foster, but that's not the first fighter on his list. For months, speculation surrounding Devin Haney hovered. With no firm date set, the two camps continue to hope for a resolution.

At the same time, Foster still possesses a world title at 130. He has choices. Either he can bide his time and try to collect more belts, or surrender and fully move to 140 lb. Either way, Stevenson holds the power that Foster wants.