Shakur Stevenson Sends Weight Proposal to Haney & Reveals Fight He Really Wants Next

Shakur Stevenson established himself as one of the most talented boxers in the world in January with a masterclass performance against Teofimo Lopez.

The victory for the 28-year-old made him a three-weight world champion with a perfect professional record of 25-0. Now considered to be one of the brightest stars and pound-for-pound best in the sport, Stevenson has plenty of options.

Despite flapping gums with Conor Benn after his Lopez victory in New York, it appears as if Devin Haney and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis are the names on the super lightweight champion's mind, as he told The Ariel Helwani Show.

Shakur Stevenson wants a catchweight bout with Devin Haney

IMAGO / AAP

When Stevenson was asked what weight class he would be interested in competing in for his next outing, the fighter said either lightweight or super lightweight.

However, the champion added, "Again, if it's 147 [pounds], I'll be there later on down the line. One day, we will be at 147. If Conor Benn wants to run it at 147, we can do the same thing he did with Eubank [a rehydration clause]."

Stevenson was then asked about a potential bout with Devin Haney, as Benn could be on a collision course with Ryan Garcia.

"You know what I would love about that fight [with Haney]? I think Haney fought at catchweight against Jose Ramirez two fights ago, and it was at 144 pounds. So I would love to do it at 144 pounds. We can meet in the middle." Shakur Stevenson

Haney currently holds the WBO World Welterweight title, but Stevenson doesn't believe belts need to be on the line for a fight between the pair, given their status.

"I don't think the belt matters in that instance. I think we can see out a big arena and it will be a tremendous fight."

Despite the interest, Stevenson said no talks have been held in regard to a fight with Haney. 'The Dream' has not been scheduled to fight since his win over Brian Norman Jr. in November 2025.

When asked what opponent he ultimately wants next, Stevenson said, "The biggest fight in boxing." In response to the statement, Helwani asked Stevenson, "Is it Tank Davis?" Stevenson's response was, "As I said, I would like to make the biggest fight in boxing happen."

Stevenson neither confirmed nor denied that he sees a potential bout with fellow star Davis as the proposed 'biggest fight in boxing' during the interview.