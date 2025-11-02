Sydney Sweeney Reveals Worrying Injury Sustained From Boxing Training
There have been several compelling boxing movies made about female legends of the sweet science over the past year.
On August 9, 2024, a biopic about the life of women's boxing pound-for-pound great and reigning undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields (who was the first woman in the history of the United States to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing) was released, called The Fire Inside.
And on November 7, 2025, a movie about former professional boxer Christy Martin (who was the WBC female super welterweight champion in 2009 and finished her Hall of Fame career with a 49-7-3 record with 32 KO victories) is being released in America, called Christy.
There's a lot of excitement about this film's release, largely because Sydney Sweeney, who is arguably one of the most famous actresses in the world right now, is playing the role of Martin in the movie. Given that playing a professional boxer is much different from most of the other roles Sweeney has played in her film career to this point, there's a lot of intrigue about her performance in the feature film.
Sydney Sweeney Admits Concussion Suffered From Boxing Role
Sweeney called in to WFAN’s BT & Sal Show on October 27 to speak about playing Martin for this movie. And at one point, she made an alarming admission about the byproduct of her boxing training for the role.
"When you see us hitting each other, we're actually connecting," Sweeney said of the punches thrown in the movie. "There were bloody noses, I got a concussion. It was full-force."
Sweeney admitting she had a concussion had Sal Licata incredulous. And when he followed up by asking whether that was really true, she added, "I did! It was crazy."
When asked how long she was sidelined for because of the concussion, Sweeney said, "I mean, I didn't have any time to be out. We're on a tight budget, a tight timeline... We were icing me, I had ice baths, and it was wild. It was the most insane experience, but I loved it."
Props to Sweeney for being willing to fight through a concussion (literally) in order to make sure this movie was released on time. The fact that she or her supporting cast and stunt doubles pulled no punches in the making of this time should make it more appealing for boxing fans.
It will be interesting to see how the film (and Sweeney's performance in it) is received.
The Latest Boxing News
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Door Shut On Jake Paul's Reported Gervonta Davis Backup Plan
WBC President Offers Surprising Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch Verdict
New Report Reveals Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight In Serious Jeopardy
Nate Diaz Makes Jake Paul Fight Admission And Calls For Rematch