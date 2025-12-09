Sydney Sweeney and Christy Salters Martin — Best of Sports Illustrated Photos

SI

The movie “Christy” is available today on demand or wherever you buy, rent or stream.
Sydney Sweeney stars as Christy Salters Martin in Christy, a heroic tale covering the women’s boxing pioneer’s rise, peak celebrity and post-ring triumphs over adversity as a domestic violence survivor. In the latest Sports Illustrated digital cover, Stephanie Apstein looks at how the film offers Sweeney a chance to alter her star persona and portray a harrowing story of survival, in and out of the ring.

Sydney Sweeney, Christy Salters Martin
Clay Patrick McBride/Sports Illustrated

Behind the Scenes With Sydney Sweeney and Christy Salters Martin

Trinity Boxing Club in New York City
Sports Illustrated handpicked Trinity Boxing Club in New York City as the site of the Sweeney-Salters Martin cover shoot, a school of grit and perseverance overseen by owner and master tutor in the sweet science, Martin Snow. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Sweeney
Against the sweat-spattered background of Trinity’s basement walls, two-time Emmy-nominated actress Sweeney discusses her portrayal of Salters Martin, one of women’s boxing’s pioneers. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Sydney Sweeney
Sweeney herself is no stranger to the hard work and costs of operating in the ring—trained in jujitsu and kickboxing as a teenager, she both drew blood and suffered a concussion during the making of the film, “Christy.” / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Sydney Sweeney
As a woman well-acquainted with the power dynamics present on a film and photo set, Sweeney is self-assured and focused on the curation of her brand. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Christy Salters Martin and Sydney Sweeney
The warmth and affection between Christy and Sydney was palpable on set. / Clay Patrick McBride/Sports Illustrated
Christy Salters Martin
For the growing circle of those who know Salters Martin’s story, there’s no question she has earned a little pampering and glam time. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Sydney Sweeney
Anyone who has worked with Sweeney knows she's not afraid to give her all on set or in the ring. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Sydney Sweeney and Christy Salters Martin
While both women share the common experience of being in the spotlight at a young age, some of the most endearing moments on the SI set occurred when Sweeney’s sweetly deferential attitude toward Christy, and Salters Martin’s protective instinct around Sydney, were on display. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

— Captions by James Cecil, Special to Sports Illustrated

On Sydney Sweeney
• Hair by Glen Oropeza at PRTNRS using Kerastase
• Makeup by Melissa Hernandez for A-Frame using Armani Beauty
• Styling by Molly Dickson
• Boxing look: Top by Under Armour; Boxing shoes by Virtuos; Hand wraps by Superare; Necklace by Brilliant Earth;
• Gown look: Gown by Marchesa; Necklace by Brilliant Earth

Christy Salters Martin
• Hair and makeup by Sophie Ono using MAC, Mario Badescu and Big Sexy Hair
• Styling Creative Direction by Kesha McLeod of KMCME
• Wardrobe Styling by Erika Nunez for KMCME
• Assistant Wardrobe Styling by Isabelle Young, Honesti Gittens and Jessica Ahialey for KMCME
• Boxing look: Tank top and bralette by Hanro; Boxing shoes by Superare; Hand wraps by Title Boxing; Earrings by Yael Designs; Necklace by Effy
• Glam look: Blazer by St. John; blouse by Theory; pants by Epuzer; shoes by Marc Fischer; earrings and necklace by Effy

