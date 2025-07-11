Gary Antuanne Russell To Fight In Oct, Wants Alberto Puello-Subriel Matias Winner
It's been quite a bit of time since we saw Gary Antuanne Russell in the ring, but it looks like we won't have to wait much longer.
Brunch Boxing has reported that the WBA junior welterweight champion is expected to return to the ring in Oct. His Trainer and older brother, Gary Russell Jr., told Brunch Boxing that he wants to see Antuanne unify against the winner of the Alberto Puello-Subriel Matias fight this Saturday for the WBC title at 140 lbs.
It is reported that WBA No. 1 contender Andy Hiraoka is the backup option.
Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) last fought on March 1st, beating Jose Valenzuela by unanimous decision to win the WBA title. That win comes after he suffered his first career loss to the aforementioned Puello (24-0, 10 KOs). The WBC champion from the Dominican Republican beat Antuanne by split decision on June 15th, 2024.
That loss is a fight that Antuanne Russell wants to get back, as it was his first time without his father in his corner. It was also the Maryland native's first world title fight of his career. With that bout being so close, it wouldn't be surprising if Antuanne is pulling for Puello this weekend.
With Antuanne Russell back in action, the junior welterweight division is going to see a major shakeup this fall.
