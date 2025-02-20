Teddy Atlas Delivers Bold Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Prediction
Can people can say they know boxing better than the legendary Teddy Atlas.
While this legendary fighter-turned-coach-turned-analyst has seen more than his fair share of bouts, Atlas made it clear on Tuesday that he believes the February 22 Riyadh Season 'The Last Crescendo' card is, "perhaps Greatest Boxing Card ever".
Of course, headlining this card is the rematch between Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed world light heavyweight championship. In a February 19 video on his YouTube account, Atlas delivered a bold prediction on who he believes will emerge victorious in this rematch between two titans.
"As far as the winner... I think it does come down to Bivol possibly just being a little better," Atlas said. "And I don't mean only better technically... I think it's more than that. I just think that it's internally, that Bivol is that kind of guy mentally, like Beterbiev. Proud, warrior. And I think that his pride, just like Beterbiev's, it will be in play.
"[Bivol] will just be a little bit more sure of himself in areas where going in [to the first fight], he didn't have all the answers," Atlas continued. "He thought he did maybe, but you never know if you have the answers until you take the test... and I think that he's got answers that he wasn't really sure he had the first time.
"I thought Bivol would win the first time. I do think he's going to win the second time," Atlas concluded.
So there you have it: Atlas is siding with Bivol, who is entering the fight as a slight underdog.
